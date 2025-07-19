Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel keeps proving he’s no one-dimensional prospect
The Hornets fourth selection in the 2025 NBA Draft has been exactly what fans expected him to be so far in the Summer League, if not more. Kon Knueppel was viewed as just a "shooter" before the draft, but he's proven to be so much more than that.
Knueppel has thrived as the primary ball-handler in his past two Summer League games, as he's showed off his ability to create for himself and for his teammates.
He's also shown signs of being a very underrated rebounder and defender. At 6'7", Knueppel can make an impact on the defensive end, especially with his physicality, which can remind fans that his size and physical toughness make him a more well-rounded two-way player.
In Thursday's game against the Spurs, Knueppel reminded the doubters once again that he was worthy of being a top-five pick. He finished the game with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a game-high plus-minus (+26). He also shot the ball at a high level, as he went 7-13 from the field and 3-8 from downtown.
With each Summer League game, Knueppel has become more confident and comfortable on the floor. In his first game, he made just one field goal, which was a fast-break dunk.
Now, the former Duke guard has seemed to have figured it out as he's scored 16 or more points in his past two games, while scoring in multiple different ways.
There's one thing you know you will always get when he's on the floor, and that's a positive impact, whether the ball is going in the hoop or not. The question now will be, have we seen the last of Knueppel in the Summer League?
FULL HIGHLIGHTS VERSUS SAN ANTONIO
