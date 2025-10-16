Hornets' Spencer Dinwiddie decision is good news for Tre Mann, KJ Simpson
Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee entered the preseason with a trio of questions to answer.
Two of them involved the starting lineup, where Kon Knueppel and Collin Sexton, and Ryan Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabate continue to duke it out for starting roles in the back and front court, respectively.
The third question was answered this afternoon.
Around lunch time on Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they have waived Spencer Dinwiddie. The 11-year veteran received a DNP-CD in Charlotte's rousing preseason victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night which proved to be the writing on the wall for his tenure as a Hornet.
The decision to sign Dinwiddie after trading for Collin Sexton and re-signing Tre Mann was always a tad puzzling. But, competent ball handling is hard to find in the NBA, especially for the Hornets it seems, so clearly there was a method to Jeff Peterson's madness.
However, between the stellar preseason play of the aforementioned Sexton and Mann, Dinwiddie's easily moveable contract (especially when compared to Pat Connaughton, the other player in Charlotte who had been tabbed as a likely cut candidate), and the Hornets' lack of true wing depth, Dinwiddie is now on the open market, free to sign with the contender of his liking (my uninformed guess is that he lands with the New York Knicks).
Tre Mann and KJ Simpson are the winners of this transaction
Mann missed Wednesday night's preseason game with hip soreness, but the ailment doesn't seem like one that will keep him out long-term. The bouncy point guard was hanging out on the court pregame, and although he wasn't partaking in any warm up activities with his teammates, he looked to be in good shape.
It's hard to believe that the Hornets would release a ball handler like Dinwiddie without full faith in Mann's hip. Maybe I'm underestimating the difference in cap implications that would have come from cutting Connaughton instead of Dinwiddie, but I'm wont to believe that Mann will be good to go for the regular season opener against Brooklyn next Wednesday in light of this move.
The other winner is second-year point guard KJ Simpson. Simpson enters the season on a two-way contract with his eyes on more playing time with the senior Hornets. Now that the Hornets and Dinwiddie have parted ways, Simpson has one less road block to earning minutes in Charlotte.
If Mann isn't ready for the regular season, or if (i.e, when) another injury happens in the back court, Simpson is primed to receive playing time in the big leagues. He acquitted himself well with some unfavorable surroundings as a rookie, and he's now set up to develop in the G-League with a clear path back to the Hornets in case of emergency. A win-win for an ascending player in Charlotte's system.
