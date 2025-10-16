Lonzo Ball's latest performance was a reminder of LaMelo's important assignment
Most NBA fans can tell you that Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is the most talented basketball player in his family, which is saying a lot. Melo's oldest brother, Lonzo, is a rare talent in his own right.
And while LaMelo boasts superior size and natural feel as a playmaker, there are things Lonzo does better than Melo on a basketball court, most notably on the defensive end.
Tuesday night's Cleveland Cavaliers preseason win over the Detroit Pistons was somewhat of a showcase of what 'Zo brings to the table when he's healthy. It was also a blueprint for Melo to follow as he looks to mature his playing style and unlock his highest potential in 2025-26 and beyond.
Lonzo Ball shows out against Pistons, providing some renewed lessons for LaMelo
Surely, LaMelo is well aware of all the great things his brother provides that he doesn't. That's what comes from being a brother, in general, and Melo has no doubt been forced to listen to countless, painful comparisons to Lonzo through the years.
Let's not get too carried away with feeling bad for Melo in this regard, though, because as we've acknowledged, he is the greater talent of the two brothers.
Even so, there are a few habits from Lonzo that LaMelo should really focus on adopting, as doing so would make him an immeasurably better basketball player and more of a winning asset.
Looking at Lonzo's performance against Detroit is a perfect canvas upon which to discuss this. Zo was magically efficient against the Pistons and impactful in so many ways, finishing with nine points, nine assists (to just two turnovers), four rebounds, and three blocks. He took just five shots.
What LaMelo should take from Lonzo: two-way effort, ball movement, and efficiency
The first thing you noticed about Lonzo on Tuesday was his defensive effort, which isn't a new development for Zo. Even though it was a preseason game, Lonzo was getting low and fighting to stay in front of guys, and his three rejections were proof that he was committed to playing hard for the entire duration of the shot clock on every defensive possession.
Hornets fans know that LaMelo can learn a lot from that mentality.
Zo's ball movement is also something for LaMelo to mimic. Notice how the ball never "sticks" too long with Lonzo. He makes quick, smart decisions and never interrupts the flow of the offense or his teammates by aimlessly dribbling or thinking too much.
Sure, LaMelo is tasked with a lot more usage on the Hornets, but he could still dribble less and get the ball out his hands quicker, particularly in the half-court offense during situations when he's not running pick-and-roll. (Melo, like Zo, is already awesome when it comes to moving the ball ahead with urgency in fast break situations. It's a Ball family speciality).
Lastly, Lonzo's shooting efficiency (3-for-5 from the field on Tuesday) is something for Melo to think about. While Zo hasn't been a paragon of shooting efficiency throughout his career, you can expect his shot selection to be admirable and indicative of his high IQ this year as he plays a bench role for Cleveland.
Lonzo has had his fair share of NBA struggles, mostly due to injuries, but at the end of the day, he plays a winning brand of basketball. He shares the ball, he hustles, he competes on defense, and he rebounds. In essence, he impacts the game in so many different ways. He's not without some Ball-stye flair in his passing game, either.
It's the last thing LaMelo wants to hear after nearly 25 years of having to live up to his brother, but Melo, could you try to be a little bit more like Lonzo this season?
