Why Kon Knueppel should start the Hornets' season coming off the bench

Kon Knueppel should start, but maybe not right away.

Zach Roberts

Oct 15, 2025; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) passes the ball during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets have a good problem on their hands. There are two solid wing players and only one starting spot left for them. With one preseason game left on the docket, the Hornets have a tough decision before next week's opener: which one of Kon Knueppel and Collin Sexton should start?

They both have a case, and given Knueppel's draft status and his importance to the team, he will eventually be in the starting lineup. But to start the season, it might actually be best for him to come off the bench.

Kon Knueppel should be a sixth man to start the year

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) dribbles up court in the first half of a game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Both Collin Sexton and Kon Knueppel have started during the preseason as the Hornets attempt to nail down the best starting five. They've both looked pretty good, too, so it's hard for the Hornets to make a bad decision here.

What Sexton has been able to do as a starter, though, should give the Hornets enough evidence to take things slowly with Knueppel. He is not as highly touted as some other lottery picks in his class, so he doesn't necessarily have to start.

Sexton, when paired with LaMelo Ball as dual facilitators and ballhandlers, has made the offense really good. It's so much harder on a defense to have to worry about two creators like that, and Sexton has that area of his game much more honed than Knueppel does.

The duo of Sexton and Ball led to excellent offense against the Dallas Mavericks. It opened things up, and the Hornets should want to take advantage of those two playing together, at least for now.

Knueppel's shooting, which is unrivaled on Charlotte's roster, and connectivity will force him into the starting lineup eventually, but there's no need for the Hornets to push a 20-year-old into the lineup before he's truly ready.

Whenever the wing is ready to start, he can and should. Until then, the Hornets can get off to a good start in 2025-26 by utilizing the two creators in Sexton and Ball to confound and bend the defense to their will. Then, when everyone's rolling, Knueppel's insertion to the lineup can happen.

Zach Roberts
Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI

