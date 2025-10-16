Why Kon Knueppel should start the Hornets' season coming off the bench
The Charlotte Hornets have a good problem on their hands. There are two solid wing players and only one starting spot left for them. With one preseason game left on the docket, the Hornets have a tough decision before next week's opener: which one of Kon Knueppel and Collin Sexton should start?
They both have a case, and given Knueppel's draft status and his importance to the team, he will eventually be in the starting lineup. But to start the season, it might actually be best for him to come off the bench.
Kon Knueppel should be a sixth man to start the year
Both Collin Sexton and Kon Knueppel have started during the preseason as the Hornets attempt to nail down the best starting five. They've both looked pretty good, too, so it's hard for the Hornets to make a bad decision here.
What Sexton has been able to do as a starter, though, should give the Hornets enough evidence to take things slowly with Knueppel. He is not as highly touted as some other lottery picks in his class, so he doesn't necessarily have to start.
Sexton, when paired with LaMelo Ball as dual facilitators and ballhandlers, has made the offense really good. It's so much harder on a defense to have to worry about two creators like that, and Sexton has that area of his game much more honed than Knueppel does.
The duo of Sexton and Ball led to excellent offense against the Dallas Mavericks. It opened things up, and the Hornets should want to take advantage of those two playing together, at least for now.
Knueppel's shooting, which is unrivaled on Charlotte's roster, and connectivity will force him into the starting lineup eventually, but there's no need for the Hornets to push a 20-year-old into the lineup before he's truly ready.
Whenever the wing is ready to start, he can and should. Until then, the Hornets can get off to a good start in 2025-26 by utilizing the two creators in Sexton and Ball to confound and bend the defense to their will. Then, when everyone's rolling, Knueppel's insertion to the lineup can happen.
