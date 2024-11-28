Hornets stars generously give back to Charlotte communities in Thanksgiving events
Happy Thanksgiving!
The Charlotte Hornets have a reputation for being one of NBA's most generous franchises, and they delivered yet again this holiday season. Multiple Hornets players hosted Thanksgiving events across the city, giving back to the people that support them on the floor day in and day out.
LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Josh Green, Brandon Miller, and Nick Richards all provided turkeys, groceries, Thanksgiving supplies, Christmas ornaments, or meals in an effort to make sure that folks in need around the 704 have food on the table to celebrate this November.
The Hornets' public relations X account posted flicks from each event to showcase the positive impact their players are having in the community.
Not to be outdone by their players, the Hornets franchise as a whole partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of North Carolina and NourishUp to support local sports radio station WFNZ's 22nd annual Street Turkey event.
Good on the Hornets for taking care of their community. Basketball is a communal game that brings people across the globe together, and it's encouraging to see Hornets' players and staffers using their platform to do exactly that by taking care of people in their local sphere. Folks around the city will be eating warm Thanksgiving feasts because of the generosity of the Charlotte Hornets; a beautiful thing that many in the Queen City will benefit from.
