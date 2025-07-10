Hornets tell Ryan Kalkbrenner to 'let it fly' from deep and he’s ready to deliver
In order for Charles Lee's offensive identity to truly shine through in Charlotte, the Hornets need more shooting out of their center position. While it would be nice to have a big who can shoot 35% or better from range, the Hornets don't necessarily have to have that. They just need someone who can be viewed as a threat on the perimeter.
Mark Williams was never that guy. Steve Clifford was a big believer in Williams' offensive potential and thought that at some point down the line, he would evolve into a three-level scorer. Unfortunately, it never panned out, and when you combine his inability to stretch the floor with lackluster defense, you put yourself in a position to be traded.
Although he was selected in the second round, former Creighton Blue Jay Ryan Kalkbrenner is an intriguing prospect that the Hornets are excited about. Depending on other moves the organization makes this season, he could see some time in the rotation as a rookie.
In the Summer League, he'll have an opportunity to showcase his skill set, including a three-point shot.
"I feel super comfortable with it," Kalkbrenner said during an interview on the Wes and Walker Show on WFNZ radio. "Obviously, it's always gonna be growing and getting better, but I know the coaching staff told me if I'm open to let it fly."
Kalkbrenner shot 31% from beyond the arc while at Creighton, but is coming off his best year yet, going 21/61 (34%). Each year he was in school, he took more attempts and drained more triples. The confidence in the three-ball is growing, and if it can become a consistent shot for him, it'll not only open him up to more playing time but also open the floor up for the Hornets' young guards to operate.
