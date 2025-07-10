Sion James' path to minutes with the Charlotte Hornets starts with locking down the perimeter in Vegas
Sion James is well on his way to becoming a fan favorite in the Queen City.
The third of four 2025 NBA draft picks for the Charlotte Hornets, James quickly ingratiated himself into the culture of the city by volunteering for Samaratian's Feet before he was even drafted by the Hornets. On top of being a solid basketball prospect, James is a top notch man that a thriving team culture can be built around.
However, his value as a basketball player can't be understated.
James is the type of second round pick that sticks in the NBA for a long time: a hard-nosed, versatile defender that can bang home open three-pointers and keep the ball moving on offense.
At Summer League, he'll have the chance to do exactly that.
When the Hornets' festivities tip off on Friday night in Vegas, James will be leaned on as a lock down defender and a connector on offense. In Charlotte's projected starting five of KJ Simpson, James, Kon Knueppel, Tidjane Salaün, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, Sion is the best perimeter defender of the bunch, and he'll have the chance to shadow with some highly touted prospects.
Matchups against Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, and Dylan Harper are on tap, and assuming all three of those top five picks play, James will get some burn as the primary defender on all three.
Charlotte has plenty off offensive fire power to go around in Vegas with Simpson, Knueppel, and Liam McNeeley as their primary bucket-getters, but nobody on the roster projects to defend at a level near James.
That will also be true for the Hornets' senior roster.
There is a real dearth of perimeter defensive talent in Charles Lee's rotation, and in clutch moments, James can earn his way onto the floor with his defensive acumen. It is unlikely that he carves out a role in the Hornets' deep stable of guards, but if he does, it'll be by excelling as a defender.
Showing those defensive skills in Summer League will be the start of James' ascension into Lee's rotation. If he's able to shadow some explosive perimeter players and limit their production, it will bode well for his chances to play early on in his burgeoning NBA career.
