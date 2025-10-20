Hornets waive former Villanova star, who is expected to join G League affiliate

The Charlotte Hornets have signed Eric Dixon. ✍️



The 24-year-old, 6'8", 265-pound forward went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. He was the NCAA scoring champion in his final year, averaging 23.3 PPG. He retired as Villanova's all-time leading scorer with 2,314 points. pic.twitter.com/Vri1n5FxeG