Who is Kyle Neptune? Breaking down the resume of Charlotte’s newest assistant coach
The summer of 2025 has been defined by change for the Charlotte Hornets.
Not only are they ushering in a slew of new players, working remote due to renovations happening at the Spectrum Center, and celebrating their first Summer League championship in franchise history, Charlotte has completed a revamp their coaching staff and front office as well.
Gone are Steve Clifford, a former head coach who served two tenures as the lead man on the Hornets' bench before transitioning to a front office role, and Chris Jent, who shepherded Charlotte to their title in Vegas.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Jent's seat has been filled by a former head coach of one of the NCAA's marquee basketball programs: Villanova's Kyle Neptune.
Who is Kyle Neptune?
Neptune succeeded Jay Wright, the most successful head coach in the history of Villanova basketball, on the Wildcats bench.
His tenure in Pennsylvania was much maligned.
After spending one year as the head coach of the Fordham Rams, Neptune was handed the keys to 'Nova. He didn't necessarily crash the car, but he kept the perennial Big East contenders in neutral, guiding the Wildcats to a 31-27 record and zero NCAA tournament berths during his three seasons in charge.
The newest voice on Charlotte's bench got the job due to his familiarity with Wright. The two worked together from 2008-2010, and 2013-2021, winning a pair of national championships as colleagues.
Villanova has been a bit of an NBA factory of late. Seven players who spent time under Neptune and Wright's tutelage, including Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart, are currently in the league.
While Neptune and Charles Lee never crossed paths in their coaching careers, they did share the court as college rivals.
Kyle Neptune suited up for the Lehigh Rams as a collegian, hooping in the same conference as Bucknell where Charles Lee played his college ball.
Lee's Bison won four of the seven matchups, and Charlotte's head coach averaged 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists to Neptune's four points, two rebounds, and one assist in the seven contests.
