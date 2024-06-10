Bill Simmons Gushes Over Coach Charles Lee's Impact

All Hornets

Dec 14, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and assistant coach Charles Lee watch from the sideline as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Following Boston's 107-89 win against the Dallas Mavericks in the opening game of the NBA Finals, Celtics die-hard and renowned sports podcaster Bill Simmons gushed about the impact of Associate Head Coach Charles Lee.

"I've noticed at other games, but especially after today. That Charles Lee, I know the Celtics absolutely love him, Charlotte hired him earlier this year. He's like right with him (HC Joe Mazzulla), it reminds me of Belichick when he had Josh McDaniels and they were always together."

Bill Simmons

The Hornets announced the appointment of Charles Lee as their new Head Coach on May 9th. However, he has been unable to start his role due to serving as the associate head coach for the Boston Celtics who have gone on a deep playoff run.

If Boston win the championship, then Lee becoming an NBA champion as the lead assistant on Mazzulla's staff would undoubtedly help gain buy in with the Hornets players. On the flip side, former player PJ Washington and current Hornets Grant Williams and Seth Curry would miss out on championship rings in that scenario.

