All Hornets

How to watch Hornets vs. Nets: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Information for tonight's game between Charlotte and Brooklyn.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 15, 2025; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) passes the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2025; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) passes the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
In this story:

Basketball makes its official return to the Queen City tonight as the Charlotte Hornets begin their 82-game journey in the newly renovated Spectrum Center against the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets. We'll have a full day of pre-and postgame coverage for you here on-site, but if you're unable to make it out to the game, here's how you can take in tonight's action.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-0)

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 22nd, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (19,444)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC

1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC

1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC

1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC

1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC

107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC

107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC

107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC

630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC

Recent history between the Hornets and Nets

Last season, the Nets won two of the three matchups, earning a split of the two games in Charlotte. The Hornets won the final meeting of the year, 105-102, back in early March behind a 26-point, 12-rebound effort from Miles Bridges. The other four starters for the Hornets that night? Nick Smith Jr., Damion Baugh, Josh Green, and Moussa Diabate. Yikes!

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

The Charlotte Hornets come into tonight's game as 5.5-point favorites, which may seem a tad low, but it is opening night, and both teams could be working through some rust despite running through the preseason. This will be the first time Charles Lee will be playing his starters/top-end guys for 48 minutes, and finding the right lineup combinations can take some time to figure out, even against a rebuilding team like Brooklyn.

The over/under currently sits at 228.5, and although the Nets may lack serious offensive firepower, the Hornets are widely projected to be one of the worst defensive teams in the Association this season.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Score predictions for the Hornets' season opener against the Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets aim to start 2025-26 on right foot vs Brooklyn Nets

5 bold predictions for the Charlotte Hornets 2025-26 NBA campaign

NBA insiders share why LaMelo Ball, Collin Sexton 'experiment' is so exciting

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/News