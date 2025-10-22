How to watch Hornets vs. Nets: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
Basketball makes its official return to the Queen City tonight as the Charlotte Hornets begin their 82-game journey in the newly renovated Spectrum Center against the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets. We'll have a full day of pre-and postgame coverage for you here on-site, but if you're unable to make it out to the game, here's how you can take in tonight's action.
Game Information
Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-0)
Date/Time: Wednesday, October 22nd, 7 p.m. EST
Where: Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center (19,444)
TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry
Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC
1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC
1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC
1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC
1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC
107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC
107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC
107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC
630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC
Recent history between the Hornets and Nets
Last season, the Nets won two of the three matchups, earning a split of the two games in Charlotte. The Hornets won the final meeting of the year, 105-102, back in early March behind a 26-point, 12-rebound effort from Miles Bridges. The other four starters for the Hornets that night? Nick Smith Jr., Damion Baugh, Josh Green, and Moussa Diabate. Yikes!
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
The Charlotte Hornets come into tonight's game as 5.5-point favorites, which may seem a tad low, but it is opening night, and both teams could be working through some rust despite running through the preseason. This will be the first time Charles Lee will be playing his starters/top-end guys for 48 minutes, and finding the right lineup combinations can take some time to figure out, even against a rebuilding team like Brooklyn.
The over/under currently sits at 228.5, and although the Nets may lack serious offensive firepower, the Hornets are widely projected to be one of the worst defensive teams in the Association this season.
