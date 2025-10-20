Projecting what the Hornets' starting lineup and depth chart will look like this season
Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets open up the 2025-26 season at home against the Brooklyn Nets in a revamped Spectrum Center. Despite another disappointing, injury-plagued campaign a year ago, fans have every right to enter this year with some optimism.
It's still early to tell how strong this 2025 draft class is for the Hornets, but so far, the early returns have been positive. Now, the question is — how many, if any, start?
PG: LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, KJ Simpson
We all know this team needs LaMelo to stay healthy to have a fighting chance, but they also need improved defensive play from him. If he can be more productive on that end, even if it's just the slightest bit of improvement, it'll go a long way. Tre Mann is back and is hoping to stay healthy himself this time around after suffering a back injury early last season. Can he pick up where he left off and be a Sixth Man of the Year candidate?
SG: Kon Knueppel, Collin Sexton, Antonio Reeves, Sion James
Personally, I would start Sexton to begin the year and have Knueppel coming off the bench. It allows Kon to ease into things and not feel the pressure of having to produce right away. That said, my gut tells me they will start the rookie and see how it goes. Wouldn't be surprised to see them split starting duties the first month or two of the season.
SF: Brandon Miller, Liam McNeeley, Pat Connaughton, Drew Peterson
Miller is the most important piece to this rebuild. If he takes a gigantic step, the Hornets' future looks completely different. I think we will see shades of that this season, but maybe not quite to his full potential just yet. Beyond him, it's a big question mark. Can McNeeley contribute right away? Can Peterson find his way into the mix? Is there a role for Connaughton?
PF: Miles Bridges, Tidjane Salaün
You know Bridges will get you 20 and 7 just about every night, but it's the production behind him, or lack thereof that's worrisome. Salaün didn't have a great preseason and at this point, you're just hoping the light bulb goes off and things really slow down for him so that he can just play compentent basketball for longer stretches.
C: Moussa Diabate, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Mason Plumlee
Kalkbrenner made things interesting with a strong showing in the Summer League and in preseason, but this organization loves Moussa Diabate, and I believe they'll give him that first crack at the starting job. It's probably the right decision, too, so that Kalkbrenner isn't overwhelmed at the jump.
Injured: Grant Williams, Josh Green
