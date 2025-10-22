Charlotte Hornets aim to start 2025-26 on right foot vs Brooklyn Nets
The Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets finished similarly last year, with the Hornets outdoing them in losses but both teams ending up firmly near the top of the lottery. The Nets had a plethora of first-round picks, and they used them all. The Hornets ended up with two, so both of these teams have a handful of rookies.
The Nets, however, used their picks on long-term players that appear right now more as projects than NBA-ready players. The Hornets, meanwhile, took players who should play right away, like Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, and Ryan Kalkbrenner. The Hornets also added talent (Collin Sexton, Pat Connaughton), while the Nets traded away talent (Cam Johnson).
This means that Charlotte should have more than closed the small gap that was between the two teams last year, and they're mostly healthy. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges are all playing, so this should be a fully competent Hornets squad taking on a Nets team that is probably still tanking a bit.
Key Matchup: Michael Porter Jr. vs. Miles Bridges
Michael Porter Jr. was the return for the Cam Johnson trade, and he is arguably now Brooklyn's best player. He's a great shooter with plenty of size, meaning Miles Bridges is going to have his work cut out for him. The Nets have other scorers, but Porter Jr. likes to shoot a lot, so expect him to have the ball.
Bridges reportedly cut down on his weight. He was excellent offensively this preseason, but it's going to be his defense that matters most tonight. Whether or not he's slimmed down enough to really hold his own against a good offensive forward remains to be seen, but he's getting an early test this season.
Predicted Starting Five
Position
Hornets
Nets
PG
Egor Demin
SG
Collin Sexton
Cam Thomas
SF
Brandon Miller
Terrance Mann
PF
Miles Bridges
Michael Porter Jr.
C
Moussa Diabate
Nic ClaxtonA
Injury Report
For the Charlotte Hornets, the injury report is:
OUT: Josh Green (right shoulder surgery) and Grant Williams (right knee surgery)
For the Brooklyn Nets:
OUT: Haywood Highsmith (knee)
After tonight's contest, the Hornets hit the road on Saturday for a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 pm ET.
