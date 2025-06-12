If LaMelo Ball hits the trade block, these three teams could be first in line
LaMelo Ball has been a player that has been mentioned in a lot of trade talks by media members recently who want him to get traded, but there's been no substance or truth to any rumors of him wanting out of Charlotte or the Hornets looking to trade him.
However, I'm certain that there will be teams that will be looking to trade for the Hornets' superstar this summer. The Hornets may listen, but it's unlikely they'd move on from their best player unless it was a deal they couldn't pass up on.
With that being said, let's take a look at the three teams that will likely to attempt to trade for Ball this summer.
Honorable mentions: Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors
No. 1 - Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are a team that has been mentioned as a potential suitor for the 23-year-old over the last season or so, but there have been no rumors of the team actually pursuing Ball.
However, if there were a team to go after him, it would certainly be the Magic, as they're in desperate need of a point guard. The Magic's point guard situation is so horrific, they were starting Cory Joseph in the first round of the NBA playoffs this season.
The Magic don't have the best assets to give the Hornets in a trade outside of picks, but they're a team that could use a player as skilled as Ball at the point guard position and they may go all out for him.
It's hard to see their team having any more success than they've had if they don't bring in a talented point guard that can create for his teammates and score at will. Not to mention their three-point shooting is abysmal.
No. 2 - Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets are fresh off of their playoff run where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs, which may make you question why I added them in this list.
Well, they're added for a reason, and that's because they're a very young team, similar to the Hornets, and Ball's fit with them would be something that they'd likely find interest in. As well, Amen Thompson began to thrive in Houston near the end of the season, and he could slide right alongside Ball at the two.
Houston is a team that's going to need to improve in a very tough Western Conference. Teams that stay stagnant typically regret it, especially in such a difficult conference.
With that in mind, they may decide to let Fred VanVleet go and bring in a younger point guard like Ball that can lead them for future seasons to come, while being a potential playmaker to advance Alperen Sengun's game.
No. 3 - Los Angeles Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers are a name that's been linked to Ball, mostly due to his brother Lonzo Ball mentioning it on a podcast recently about predicting his brother LaMelo landing there.
Outside of that, there's been absolutely no indication that the Clippers even have interest in the Hornets superstar, but they are in a need of a point guard as well.
James Harden played a lot at the point guard spot this past season, but they may look to add another guard to help Harden play a little off-ball or move him entirely and go another direction.
Another thought is that Ball is from the Los Angeles area, which could play a role into the Clippers being a landing spot for him at some point.
For now, there is no indication of any rumors that Ball will be on the move, but don't be surprised if these teams attempt to trade for him.
