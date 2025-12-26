Final score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

The Charlotte Hornets are ready to get back at it after a couple of days off to enjoy Christmas, coming off the heels of a win over the Washington Wizards.

Can the Bugs make it two in a row? Here are our picks for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan: Magic 114, Hornets 98

Orlando is in the top half of the league in scoring defense, allowing just a shade under 115 per contest. Even without Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, Orlando should have no trouble coming out on top tonight. This is a game that the Magic can't afford to drop. They currently sit in first place in the division and are sixth in the Eastern Conference. If they want to avoid the play-in tournament, they have to handle business against teams at the bottom of the barrel, especially when playing at home.

Zach Roberts: Magic 108, Hornets 100

The Hornets are playing pretty good ball, but a trip to Orlando usually isn't kind to them. Their defense typically pesters and frustrates LaMelo Ball, and the Magic have more than enough playmakers and threats to get past Charlotte's weak defense. It will be close since the Hornets are on a tiny bit of a roll lately, but not close enough to predict a road win.

Albert Bottcher: Hornets 117, Magic 108

Orlando is always a tough matchup for the Hornets, but this Magic team is so hampered with injuries that Charlotte should have a real chance. It's not a must-win by any means; at the very least, this should be a close contest, though.

The Hornets and Magic will get the action started at 7 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Former NBA player thinks Hornets are destined for success in 'near future'

Kon Knueppel's unselfish mindset embodies the Charlotte Hornets shift in play style

Proposed new NBA rules could derail the Charlotte Hornets

Hornets fall to Cavaliers behind stellar performances from Garland, Mitchell, and Hunter