Inside the numbers: How the Hornets have looked with all five starters available
The Charlotte Hornets haven't had their desired starting five on the floor together very much this season. At the onset, Mark Williams was out. Miles Bridges joined him. Before he could return, LaMelo Ball went down. Brandon Miller has been dealing with an ankle injury of late. Right now, they're all healthy, including Josh Green, who has avoided the injury bug.
How has the Hornets starting five fared together?
This season, the lineup of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Josh Green, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams has played three games together. They've been on the floor for a combined 42 minutes at the same time across those three games.
It hasn't exactly been pretty. The games in which all five starters play have yet to result in a win for Charlotte, though the team isn't winning with anyone on the floor this year. The offensive rating for this unit is a solid 114.6, which ranks fourth among lineups the Hornets have used for at least 30 combined minutes this year.
The defense is where this unit struggles, as they have a 122.0 defensive rating. For comparison, the league's worst defensive team, the Utah Jazz, has a 118.3 defensive rating. This isn't all that surprising because only Green ranks in the top 10 in defensive rating among all Hornets this year.
Ball (13th), Bridges (14th), Miller, (16th), and Williams (18th) all rank among the worst of the 19 players the Hornets have used. On offense, this unit's individuals are better, as Mark Williams and Josh Green are the only ones with offensive ratings below 104.5.
Beyond the advanced analytics, this unit just hasn't looked very strong. One of the three games this unit has started together against was the Washington Wizards, and they lost that game. The Wizards are one of two teams with fewer wins than Charlotte has.
Ball, Miller, and Williams especially are good individual players. Ball is averaging almost 30 points, and Miller can shoot the three with the best of them and is developing into a really nice offensive weapon. Williams has returned to form and is putting up double-doubles with relative ease. Bridges is having a down year and Green would probably be a rotational player on most other teams, but the first three are a good trio.
For whatever reason, it hasn't worked. Those three players are good, but they and the other two starters just haven't gelled. Maybe it's a lack of time together since most NBA starting fives have more than three games together this year. Whatever the reason, it should prompt the Hornets front office and coaching staff to take a hard look at who's on the team and who should be starting from here on out.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Spread & over/under predictions: Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns
Lakers land LaMelo Ball in mock trade involving multiple assets going to Charlotte
Rock bottom? Hornets claim last place in NBA.com's latest Power Rankings
Hornets welcome a trio of Suns stars to town as they try to stop 10-game skid