Mark Williams will eventually shoot threes according to Hornets coach Charles Lee
Mark Williams has one career three-point attempt. It came last Friday in a loss against the Detroit Pistons. The Charlotte Hornets big man has operated mostly in and around the paint for the entire duration of his NBA career. In the future, that very well could change. The modern NBA is built around the three, so even big men have to try to take that step backward to a deeper range.
Mark Williams could add the three-ball to his bag
That lone attempt was a miss, and it was a little alarming to see the big man pull up from deep even if the shot clock was expiring. It was a never-before-seen incident. That might not be the case down the road, though. Head coach Charles Lee envisions Williams eventually becoming a true deep threat on offense.
"Mark's in a great place right now with how he's playing the game and dominating the paint with some of his rolls around the basket," Lee said. "Just like everyone on our team, we want to continue to grow, so eventually, the three-ball will be part of his growth."
This season, Williams is shooting 67% from the paint. He's shooting 75% from just outside the right block, and 50% from the top of the key. He hasn't attempted much elsewhere. Those numbers are consistent with his career. Last year, he shot 66% from the paint.
In his rookie season, Williams shot 65% in the paint, 33% on the right block, 50% from the midrange on the right, and 67% from the top of the key. The three-point shot hasn't been there, nor has much of a midrange game. Those things, according to Lee, will come soon.
