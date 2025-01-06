Brandon Miller reflects on return to Hornets lineup in loss to Cavs
Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller has played just two games since spraining his ankle against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 16.
Before returning last night, Miller hadn't played since December 26. He finally got back on the court and scored 24 points with six made threes. He reflected after the game on finally getting back out there.
Brandon Miller talks returning to court with Hornets
Though he was -27 in a 10-point loss that wasn't actually that close for most of the contest, Brandon Miller played pretty well. He shot 8/14 overall for 24 points, though he had just one shot attempt (a missed 30-foot three) the entire fourth quarter.
After the game, he said, "Felt good just to be out there competing with my teammates. Of course, you know, we didn't get the outcome we wanted, but we're just going back to the crib to try to protect home court."
He added that the team needs to get its rhythm back to stop this 10-game losing streak. "I feel like we did a good job of some things out there, but still gotta control some of the controllables. Like I said, just going to the next game with that mindset," the second-year player said.
Miller's season averages are 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and a 36.1% shooting percentage from three. The biggest knock has been his health (aside from a slow start to the season), as he's played 24 of a possible 34 games so far this season.
