Projecting the Charlotte Hornets' 2025-26 rotations
Charles Lee was forced to re-work his rotations on a nightly basis in his first year with the Charlotte Hornets. A number of factors beyond Lee's control had the rookie head coach making decisions on the fly, and his team's results suffered because of it.
Ahead of year two, his counterpart in Charlotte's front office, Jeff Peterson, went to work to make sure that Lee had enough groceries to make a meal even if some of his ingredients go bad for one reason or another.
Charlotte's roster has been overhauled since we last saw the senior Hornets walk off the floor in Boston, and as we meander through the dog days of summer, it's as good of a time as ever to project how Lee will deploy his new-look squad come October.
Projecting the Hornets' minutes allocations
Starters
PG: LaMelo Ball - 31 minutes per game
SG: Kon Knueppel - 22 minutes per game
SF: Brandon Miller - 31 minutes per game
PF: Miles Bridges - 33 minutes per game
C: Moussa Diabate - 23 minutes per game
The main crux here is Knueppel vs. Collin Sexton for the fifth starting slot in Lee's lineup. My mind has changed 15 times on the matter since Sexton was acquired, but as of this publication, I believe Knueppel will start next to LaMelo Ball at shooting guard.
With Charlotte's deep back court, Knueppel will shoulder a small load early on, only playing 22 minutes per game, allowing Sexton and Tre Mann to soak up time against opposing reserves.
Of note, I project Diabate to play the fewest minutes among the five starters. I think that Charlotte will play all three of Diabate, Mason Plumlee, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, to, as Charles Lee likes to say, throw a variety of pitches at the opposition and keep each of the three big men fresh.
Reserves
Tre Mann: 19 minutes per game
Collin Sexton: 24 minutes per game
Josh Green: 17 minutes per game
Tidjane Salaun: 15 minutes per game
Mason Plumlee: 17 minutes per game
Ryan Kalkbrenner: 8 minutes per game
As of now, I'm projecting Josh Green to platoon with Brandon Miller at small forward, and Tidjane Salaun to platoon with Miles Bridges at the four. If Green is unable to go when the season tips off in October, Liam McNeeley will slide into the backup small forward role and play all 17 minutes as Charlotte lacks another true three on their roster.
This leaves Spencer Dinwiddie, Sion James, and Liam McNeeley in reserve roles on day one. Injuries and foul trouble will happen, and each of the three will play, but it will take some misfortune for them to crack the rotation early in the season.
Charlotte's closing lineup
PG: LaMelo Ball
SG: Collin Sexton
SF: Brandon Miller
PF: Miles Bridges
C: Mason Plumlee
For now, I believe this is how Charlotte will close games.
Sexton's experience cannot be overlooked in this discussion, and his steady, veteran play will be what Charles Lee leans on down the stretch of contests.
At center, Plumlee is a more reliable two-way option than Diabate at this point in Moussa's career. His potential is tantalizing, but the reality is that Diabate is still undersized for his position, and outside of screening and diving to the basket, he isn't offering much when Charlotte possesses the ball.
Plumlee, on the other hand, can be used as a hub in a five-out offense, create rudimentary plays for his teammates, and still finish at the cup and grab offensive rebounds will offering good positional size on defense.
