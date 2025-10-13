Is there a competition for the starting center spot? Looking at the Hornets' centers
There are three centers expected to make the opening night roster for the Charlotte Hornets.
Three games into the preseason, it's still unclear as to who will end up as the starting center during next Wednesday's opening night game against the Brooklyn Nets. Only one of the three centers the Hornets have spent time with the team last season, yet it's difficult to argue that he has a guaranteed starting spot over the other two.
Moussa Diabate
The clear frontrunner in the race, Moussa Diabate, started the first two games, yet was the third center in the rotation for game three.
When Diabate has been on the court, he's been arguably one of the best players for the Hornets. He's averaged 9 points across the three games, shooting 55% from the field and adding 1.3 steals a night. His energy has been felt on both sides of the court, and every time a ball has been in the air or on the court, he is the first to get to it.
On top of that, Moussa has spent the most time in Charles Lee's system. It's only been a year, but the other two are still new to the system Lee runs. Diabate's experience under Lee gives him an advantage over the others.
Ryan Kalkbrenner
In the Hornets' only victory of the preseason, Ryan Kalkbrenner received the first start (sort of) of his NBA career. Across 25 minutes, the big man recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds on 100% from the field.
Kalkbrenner was the 34th overall pick in this year's draft after five years at Creighton. He was a 4x Big East DPOY, and his developing three-point shot all point to a Brook Lopez archetype. While Kalkbrenner may one day develop into that, it's difficult to imagine the Hornets starting him out the gate. He still struggles with both his hands and feet, and will need time to develop into a starting-caliber player,
That being said, there is potential with the big man down the line, and he could end up as the starting center at some point this season.
Mason Plumlee
Plumlee is the veteran in the Hornets center room, playing with seven different teams over the last 12 years. He'll likely never reach the numbers of his 2022-23 season again (the last time he was in Charlotte), but Plumlee still can be a solid veteran for the Buzz.
He's played an average of 9.5 minutes across two preseason games with the squad, averaging 2 points and 3 rebounds. He's come off the bench in both games, being the primary backup big for both. This looks to be his role this season, which will lead to one of Diabate or Kalkbrenner to receive several DNP-CDs.
