Is there a competition for the starting center spot? Looking at the Hornets' centers

Moussa Diabate, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Mason Plumlee will all compete for the starting job over the next two games.

Owen O'Connor

Oct 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) defends during the second half of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Oct 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) defends during the second half of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
There are three centers expected to make the opening night roster for the Charlotte Hornets.

Three games into the preseason, it's still unclear as to who will end up as the starting center during next Wednesday's opening night game against the Brooklyn Nets. Only one of the three centers the Hornets have spent time with the team last season, yet it's difficult to argue that he has a guaranteed starting spot over the other two.

Moussa Diabate

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes around Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14)
Oct 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes around Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) during the second quarter of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The clear frontrunner in the race, Moussa Diabate, started the first two games, yet was the third center in the rotation for game three.

When Diabate has been on the court, he's been arguably one of the best players for the Hornets. He's averaged 9 points across the three games, shooting 55% from the field and adding 1.3 steals a night. His energy has been felt on both sides of the court, and every time a ball has been in the air or on the court, he is the first to get to it.

On top of that, Moussa has spent the most time in Charles Lee's system. It's only been a year, but the other two are still new to the system Lee runs. Diabate's experience under Lee gives him an advantage over the others.

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) drives the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6)
Oct 5, 2025; North Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) drives the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) at North Charleston Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Arthur Ellis-Imagn Images / Arthur Ellis-Imagn Images

In the Hornets' only victory of the preseason, Ryan Kalkbrenner received the first start (sort of) of his NBA career. Across 25 minutes, the big man recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds on 100% from the field.

Kalkbrenner was the 34th overall pick in this year's draft after five years at Creighton. He was a 4x Big East DPOY, and his developing three-point shot all point to a Brook Lopez archetype. While Kalkbrenner may one day develop into that, it's difficult to imagine the Hornets starting him out the gate. He still struggles with both his hands and feet, and will need time to develop into a starting-caliber player,

That being said, there is potential with the big man down the line, and he could end up as the starting center at some point this season.

Mason Plumlee

Feb 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center.
Feb 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Plumlee is the veteran in the Hornets center room, playing with seven different teams over the last 12 years. He'll likely never reach the numbers of his 2022-23 season again (the last time he was in Charlotte), but Plumlee still can be a solid veteran for the Buzz.

He's played an average of 9.5 minutes across two preseason games with the squad, averaging 2 points and 3 rebounds. He's come off the bench in both games, being the primary backup big for both. This looks to be his role this season, which will lead to one of Diabate or Kalkbrenner to receive several DNP-CDs.

Owen O'Connor
OWEN O'CONNOR

A Boston native and product of Elon University, Owen brings a fresh perspective to the Charlotte sports scene. He joined Charlotte Hornets On SI in 2024, providing in-depth coverage of all areas of the organization, from the draft, free agency, trades, and on scene at games.

