The newest addition who has been the most disappointing for the Hornets

This summer, the Charlotte offseason did something wildly out of character; they made offseason moves. Most of the time under Jeff Peterson, the Hornets have been content to sit out the offseason carousel.

Instead, Charlotte made trades, signed offseason players, and looked to add some veteran talent to what is still a very young team. This decision, while encouraging, is one that has failed spectacularly.

Only three teams sit lower in the Eastern Conference standings than this Hornets unit. Those offseason acquisitions were supposed to have a calming effect on the core, young group. That has not happened.

One offseason has been the most disappointing because he just hasn't done much on the court.

Mason Plumlee has done next to nothing on the court for the Hornets

When the Hornets brought back Mason Plumlee, the hope was that they were getting someone who could possibly slot into the rotation as a backup center.

Plumlee has not done that. He has only played in eight games this season. Charles Lee has opted to play him for fewer than 10 minutes per game when he has been out there.

Ryan Kalkbrenner has been much better than anyone expected him to be when he was drafted in the second round. That has allowed Lee not to play Plumlee as much as they expected to.

Quite frankly, the offseason acquisitions from other teams haven't been the issue. Lack of health and consistency from the core players has led to this dreadful start to the season.

The Hornets need more from their best players

The reason this team sits in the depths of the East isn't because of players like Plumlee; it's because LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller can't stay healthy.

Even when Ball has been on the court, he hasn't been very effective. He's shooting under 40 percent from the field and under 29 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

His lack of shooting is the predominant reason why the Hornets continue to fall flat on their faces. Fixing that, not getting All-Star caliber play from the oldest player on the roster, is paramount to this situation being remedied.

