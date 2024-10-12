Damian Lillard predicted Tre Mann's breakout, compared him to former Blazers teammate
When the Charlotte Hornets traded Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the deadline last season, no one really thought much of it. It was just Charlotte sending out a veteran who didn't fit the team's timeline to win and did him a favor by shipping him to a contender.
So far, the early returns have been magnificent. The Hornets solidified its backup point guard spot behind LaMelo Ball with Vasilije Micic, accrued some draft capital, and potentially acquired a hidden gem in guard Tre Mann.
During his 28 games with the Hornets last season, Mann showed flashes of what he could do in an expanded role averaging 11.9 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.
New head coach Charles Lee and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson raved about the strides he made in the offseason, and so far this preseason, he's been better than expected. In the team's three games, he's averaging 16 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 63% from the field and 45% from three.
Mann's success may be a surprise to some, but NBA star Damian Lillard actually called this breakout from the Hornets guard a year ago before the trade.
“Tre Mann, Oklahoma City, he got a bag. I don’t know if it’s going to be in Oklahoma City but wherever it’s at, Tre Mann is nice. When he gets an opportunity somewhere because they (OKC) are deep over there, I think he gonna have to move. But when he get an opportunity somewhere, I’m telling you. I had my elite camp, we had a pro camp too with like young pros that’s like trying to turn the corner…and he reminds me like how he does stuff and what he’s capable of, it reminds me of how Ant (Anfernee Simons) is. Like, the same thing I saw in Ant, is how I saw him.”
Lillard spent five seasons with Anfernee Simons and Portland, witnessing his development firsthand. A few years back Simons finished eighth in Most Improved Player voting and over the course of the last two seasons, he's averaged over 20 points per game. If Mann becomes anything close to that, the Hornets will be in great shape to take the next step in the Eastern Conference.
