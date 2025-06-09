It’s time: Why the Hornets should cash in on a Miles Bridges trade while they can
The Charlotte Hornets stuck by Miles Bridges a couple of years ago, giving him another chance in the NBA, and he's made the most of it. Since his return to the floor, he's been one of the Hornets' most reliable, consistent, and durable players.
He's now averaged at least 20 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in each of the last three seasons he's played, dating back to the 2021-22 campaign - the last time Charlotte appeared in the play-in tournament.
Bridges will be entering his age-27 season, and the Hornets still don't have the look of a team that will be knocking on the door of the playoffs anytime soon. If there was a good time to trade Bridges, this would be it.
Why?
No. 1: Reasonable contract + control
Playoff contenders who aren't going to be in a position to make a major splash like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Karl-Anthony Towns will be looking at players like Bridges, who won't cost them an arm and a leg as far as trade compensation and in terms of his salary. He's scheduled to make $25 million next season and $22.8 million in 2026-27. The fact that his salary declines (albeit not much) is a nice setup for a team looking to roll the dice. Plus, having two years of control for a reliable starter at this price is hard to come by. If the Hornets wait, his value could decrease. Get something for him now while you can.
No. 2: The Hornets need to improve their depth
It could be a very quiet summer in Charlotte, that is, unless Peterson makes a move like this. The Hornets won't be able to afford much of anything in free agency and would be better off shipping out Bridges for a pair of key contributors and draft compensation. Why keep Bridges on the roster when you can create a deeper rotation and continue to stockpile draft picks?
No. 3: A true look at two young guys
If the Hornets decide to keep Mark Williams, they'll still have a logjam at center. Jusuf Nurkic may be difficult to trade this offseason, meaning he's likely back as the second option. Moussa Diabate, in my opinion, is probably a better fit at the four anyway, and sliding him in place of Bridges improves Charlotte's frontline defense. In addition to Diabate, it also gives the Hornets to take a long look at Tidjane Salaün. He's not going to be a finished product, but it will at least give them an idea of where he's heading. With Bridges on the roster, it minimizes their minutes significantly, particularly Salaün's.
