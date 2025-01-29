Kenny Atkinson's quote resurfaces in the wake of another LaMelo Ball injury
LaMelo Ball is once again dealing with an ankle injury, something that has been said of the Charlotte Hornets guard plenty of times since he was drafted. He stepped on Jarred Vanderbilt's foot while backpedaling to get back on defense on Monday night and had to leave the contest immediately.
It reminded former NBA guard Jeff Teague of a conversation he had with Kenny Atkinson. The current Cleveland Cavaliers coach had accepted the Hornets job before backing out of it, sending the Hornets spiraling into a second Steve Clifford era. Atkinson is now the frontrunner for Coach of the Year with the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers.
When he was linked to the Hornets, Teague said that Atkinson was highly complimentary of Ball. "He's injury prone... he's talented, he's unbelievable, he's so talented. I would love to work with him," Atkinson said per Teague. "I just don't know how healthy he's going to be."
Ball has crossed the 40-game threshold just once in his career. With a new ankle injury occurring, it's not clear if he'll cross it this season. The Hornets immediately ruled him out Monday evening and didn't waste time listing him as questionable for tonight's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
The silver lining is that it's a different ankle than last year. He sprained his left ankle this time, but he had surgery on his right ankle last year. There's some cautious optimism that the injury isn't as bad as it could be, but it's yet again an ankle injury that is going to cost Ball at least some playing time if not a lot.
There's still no clear reason Atkinson decided to turn the Hornets down, but he did express some concern about Ball's health even then. It's an issue that has plagued the guard ever since, and it doesn't look like there's much relief on the horizon.
