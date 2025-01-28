Charles Lee provides postgame injury update on LaMelo Ball
The Charlotte Hornets (12-31) fell to the Los Angeles Lakers (26-18) on Monday night 112-107 from the Spectrum Center.
Trailing by as many as 23 points, the Hornets staged a near comeback and found themselves trailing by just three points midway through the fourth quarter but fell short in the end.
After a rough start that saw them trailing 39-19 after the first quarter, the Hornets found their rhythm in the second, cutting the deficit to just nine points at halftime.
Charlotte's comeback attempt suffered a significant setback in the second quarter when LaMelo Ball was forced to exit the game. After drilling a step-back three-pointer that cut the deficit to 16, Ball accidentally stepped on Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt's foot while running back on defense. The Hornets' star guard immediately showed signs of discomfort and had to limp to the sidelines, ending his night prematurely.
Ball was later ruled out for the remainder of the game after being diagnosed with a left ankle sprain. Hornets' head coach Charles Lee provided an update to reporters following the game.
“I know that they're still obviously doing some evaluation,” Lee said. “I think he shot the ball was backpedaling to get it back on defense and stepped on the foot and so we'll see what happens tomorrow as he comes in for treatment and stuff. But he did a great job of being in the locker room and being engaging as the guys came off the court.”
The Hornets will evaluate Ball, hoping for no serious injury, as they prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.
