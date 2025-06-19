Kevin Durant mock trade features Hornets as key piece in three-team deal
The closer we get to the draft, the more clarity we may get regarding the future of Kevin Durant. One would assume that whoever acquires the four-time scoring champ will get a first-round pick in this year's draft in addition to several other assets.
Can the Charlotte Hornets find a way to be a part of a blockbuster deal involving Durant? They sure can.
The projected three-team deal
Hornets receive: Jeremy Sochan, 2026 2nd round pick (via DEN or GS from PHX)
Suns receive: Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Mark Williams, No. 14 (via SA), 2026 1st (via SA)
Spurs receive: Kevin Durant
Although Durant clearly wants out of Phoenix, the Spurs still have to give up a nice chunk of the future in order to land the 15-time All-Star. Vassell is really the centerpiece here, but with KD in the mix, they can afford to move on from the talented youngster. Harrison Barnes is primarily added for salary-matching purposes, but does provide Phoenix with an upgrade at the four spot.
Charlotte chips in to do San Antonio a favor by not having to give up more than three valuable pieces - Vassell and the two firsts - by sending Phoenix the young center they're looking for in Mark Williams. A third first-round pick could be in play, but for a player who is about to turn 37, it feels a little too rich to throw in another first. The Suns and Hornets made a couple of trades last season, so there's already an established relationship between the two front offices.
As for Charlotte, they improve the bench with the addition of Sochan, who was one of the best isolation defenders in the NBA this past season. He's not an elite-level defender by any means, but he brings more to the table on that end of the floor than what the Hornets have trotted out there at his position. Only getting Sochan and a future second seems like an underwhelming return for Charlotte, but Mark Williams' value is pretty low at the moment, even after he finished the season strong once he returned from the rescinded trade.
Hornets new-look starting five: LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel (projected pick), Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Moussa Diabate
Suns new-look starting five: Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Mark Williams
Spurs new-look starting five: DeAaron Fox, Dylan Harper (projected pick), Stephon Castle, Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama
