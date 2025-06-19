Here's how the Hornets can swoop in on Dylan Harper
It's becoming apparent that the Charlotte Hornets aren't going to get quite what they want in the NBA Draft. Reports suggest that they like VJ Edgecombe more than Ace Bailey, and the latter's recent comments suggest he's not as much in play for Charlotte as he once was. Edgecombe is increasingly likely to be picked one ahead of Charlotte as well.
The Hornets seem to be interested in a guard, which makes sense. They have centers and power forwards right now, but they don't really have a two guard to play beside LaMelo Ball. Brandon Miller, who is 6'7" but looks taller, should probably play small forward.
But if Edgecombe is gone, then their options are limited. Kon Knueppel and Tre Johnson are perhaps slight reaches at four overall. Johnson is a little smaller than Dylan Harper, too, but Harper figures to be long gone since he'd be the top prospect in a lot of classes except his own.
So, how can the Hornets remedy this? By going after the second pick owned by the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio is reportedly not above trading the pick, and the Philadelphia 76ers already tried to get it. Charlotte could do the same.
Trading up, especially to the number two overall pick, is costly in any sport. Charlotte could package pick number four, a 2027 first-round pick (via Dallas), Charlotte's lottery protected first-rounder in 2027, and Nick Smith Jr. for pick number two and Julian Champagnie.
This gives San Antonio the guard depth and potential reinforcement for if De'Aaron Fox leaves, also giving them a player who could probably benefit from a better system and a change of scenery. It also gives them the chance to sit back and take someone like Ace Bailey, Kon Knueppel, or another prospect that's not a guard at four overall.
It gives the Hornets the second overall pick and moves them on from the Dallas pick, which got way less valuable when they incomprehensibly won the NBA Draft Lottery. Not having the first-rounder they got from the PJ Washington trade stings, but that pick quickly lost value.
This would give Charlotte a lineup of LaMelo Ball, Dylan Harper, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams, which, at least on paper, is decent enough to warrant expectations of significant improvement in 2025-26.
