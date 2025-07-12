KJ Simpson Drops 21 and Reveals How Kemba Walker Has Helped Unlock His Game
Last night, KJ Simpson was one of the stars of the show in the Charlotte Hornets' win, posting 21 points on 8/15 shooting, including knocking down 4/9 attempts from three. He also chipped in five assists, three rebounds, and three steals - a complete performance.
During the game, Simpson was asked about his relationship with Kemba Walker, who is now an assistant on the Hornets' staff.
“I got really close with Kemba my rookie year, but especially this offseason. I’ve been in Charlotte the whole time, and we’ve been working out, just getting better. I’ve learned a lot of things, and I’m just trying to translate it out here.”
If Kemba Walker begins to offer you tips or advice, zip it, take notes, and listen closely. That's exactly what Simpson has done since the day he arrived in the Queen City, and he's beginning to see the results.
The 2024 second-round pick saw more action as a rookie than he or anyone in the organization had anticipated, thanks to a laundry list of injuries. He appeared in 36 games and made 15 starts, many of which came toward the end of the season when LaMelo Ball was ruled out for the year.
He averaged 7.8 points, 3.1 assists, and three rebounds per game while shooting 34% from the floor and 25% beyond the arc.
