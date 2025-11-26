Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel receives clear evaluation from former NBA MVP guard

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is an impressive player to watch lately, even if you're a former NBA MVP. Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden was asked about Knueppel following Saturday's Clips-Hornets battle, which LA won behind 55 points from Harden.

Harden wasn't afraid to give props to Knueppel, who led the Hornets in scoring against the Clippers with 26 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting from three.

Clippers guard James Harden gives praise to Kon Knueppel

🎙️ James Harden on Kon Knueppel: "He got game."



"Obviously he's shooting the sh-t out of the ball, but just putting it on the ground, getting to the basket... just a great pickup for the Charlotte Hornets. Excited to see what he will continue to do." pic.twitter.com/RUnM7XBkF2 — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) November 22, 2025

"He got game," Harden said of Knueppel. "Obviously, he's shooting the (expletive) out of the ball, but just putting it on the ground, getting to the basket ... just a great pickup for the Charlotte Hornets. Excited to see what he will continue to do."

The following night, Knueppel dropped 28 points on 7-of-11 shooting from downtown in another loss, this time to the Atlanta Hawks. The rookie is now averaging 19.4 points per game on an absurd 43.8 percent from three to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 17 games for the Hornets.

Knueppel has been Charlotte's best player, and he's also been the best rookie in the NBA so far this season, which says a lot considering how productive both Cooper Flagg and VJ Edgecombe have been.

Miles Bridges on Kon Knueppel, via @rodboone:



"He's been our best player this year." pic.twitter.com/8S1giiAxx6 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 25, 2025

Although the season is still young, it's not outlandish to suggest that Knueppel is having one of the best starts to a rookie campaign in the history of the NBA. He's among the top-five leaders in three-point field goals made (ridiculous), and he's playing with the efficiency of a 10-year vet right now.

It goes without saying that Hornets president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson completely nailed the 2025 draft. Knueppel is already a star, and Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner have also been way better than expected.

It's beyond exciting for Charlotte to think about what Knueppel will look like in five years, let alone a decade. He's already a dangerous NBA scorer at 20 years old, and his game in no way relies upon athleticism or anything that will wane with time.

Knueppel has been a blindingly bright spot amid another disappointing season so far for the Hornets.

