KJ Simpson might be the Hornets’ best-kept secret heading into the new season
For those outside of Charlotte, names like LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and even Miles Bridges are who folks think of when discussing the Hornets, and rightfully so. Those have been the three most productive players on the roster and will likely be once again in 2025-26.
But what about beyond them? I'm not just talking about the rest of the starting lineup or top contributors off the bench. I mean, really digging deep into the roster. Who is the best-kept secret in Charlotte?
KJ Simpson
Yes, KJ Simpson, the guy who only averaged 7.8 points on 34% shooting and 25% from three-point land as a rookie. He's someone no one is talking about, and understandably so.
During his college days at Colorado, Simpson was a prolific scorer. He posted 15.9 points per night as a sophomore and then saw that increase to a shade under 20 points per game as a junior. Over his three-year career, he shot it pretty efficiently, going 42.9% from the field and 34.7% from downtown.
He may have experienced some bumps in the road as a rookie, but to his defense, he wasn't expected to play as much as he did. Injuries to LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, and others forced the Hornets' hand, playing Simpson and other youngsters who probably needed more time to sit and develop on the bench or even down in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm.
Turning the corner?
Summer League is a huge opportunity for young guys to gain some confidence and prove to the front office and coaching staff that they are deserving of an expanded role. Simpson accomplished that as the team's leading scorer, putting up 19.3 points per contest on 47% shooting, including 37% from range. He also averaged 5.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Not only did the stat sheet tell the story, but so did the film. He looked more confident in his shot, running the offense, and holding his own on the defensive end of the floor.
Obviously, the Hornets have a plethora of guards on the roster, so Simpson may not have a clear path to playing time, but it wouldn't be all that surprising if he ends up becoming a key piece of the Hornets' future, even if it's coming off the bench.
