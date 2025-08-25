How Grant Williams' return can help the Charlotte Hornets' superstars thrive
In the 16 games Grant Williams played last season, the Charlotte Hornets were 6-10.
The 37.5% winning percentage is nothing to write home about on it's own, but when compared to Charlotte's 23.1% season-long number, it looks pretty darn good.
Needless to say, the Hornets missed Grant's leadership and on-court impact after losing their veteran stalwart to a devastating injury in late-November. Recent videos from Williams' social media accounts give hope for a potential return to form at some point in the upcoming season, and for a Hornets squad that is light on front court talent, that return can't come soon enough.
Everything about the Hornets revolves around their two stars, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, and in the few games they got to share the floor with Grant Williams, the veteran big man made their lives much easier.
Statistics prove Grant Williams understated impact
Both Ball and Miller scored with greater efficiency when they shared the court with Williams.
According to PBP Stats, both of Charlotte's cornerstone saw an uptick in points per 100 possessions when Williams was on the floor vs when he was on the bench. Ball's 7.19 increase in his 328 minutes with Grant was the highest number on the team for anyone who played at least 100 minutes alongside Williams.
When watching the games, it makes sense.
Grant Williams is a solid playmaking hub as a front court player that eases the creative burden on both Ball and Miller. His ability to handle the ball and create space for the duo as a screener was maximized by Lee's five-out system.
In the X post above, Richie Randall of the Buzz Beat podcast noted Williams' impact on 'flare' actions.
Grant's proficiency as a three-point shooter (36.5%) and a creator make him the ideal partner for Miller on these actions. Defense have to keep tabs on Grant at the top of the key because he's liable to bomb away from downtown or receive the ball and attack the advantage his sturdy screen created.
Because of that, Miller was afforded a bevy of clean looks off these actions, proven by his spike in above-the-break thee-point accuracy when he shared the floor with Williams. In 280 minutes on the floor together, Brandon shot 46.2% on non-corner threes, compared to 31.7% in 644 minutes without Grant.
When Williams was on the floor, both Ball and Miller scored more efficiently, took better care of the ball, and frankly just executed the three-point heavy, five-out brand of basketball Charles Lee prefers with regularity.
With all three of Ball, Miller, and Williams on the floor, Charlotte sported a net rating of +3.6 in 207 minutes. That sample size is nothing but a drop in the pan in the grind that is an NBA season, but it does provide a glimmer of hope that once Grant returns from his injury rehab, success is just around the corner for the Hornets.
