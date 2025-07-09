LaMelo Ball drops inspirational speech on Kai Cenat's stream
Kai Cenat's stream has become a bit of a home for celebrities. Most recently, that included Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, who has dabbled in the streaming game a bit himself. While on stream with several other celebrities, the point guard dropped some words of wisdom to viewers.
"It be ups, it be downs. When you're down, the only way is up," Ball said. "Did a lot of things in my life, but they never gave a f***. That's wise words, if y'all know, y'all know, if you don't, you broke. Keep going, God-blessing. All praise to God, he's always the best. Keep going, you got tomorrow, the next day. You got your family, your brothers. Check on your family, all the peoples. I always tell my peoples, I tap in every day."
Ball high-fived every member of the stream, including his brother, Lonzo Ball. He was just traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hornets star added that "it's all love" and implored viewers to be themselves. "Never stop. Don't let nobody f*** your s*** up. Just be you, gang, and let it rock," he finished.
He got a round of applause from Cenat and the rest of the crew on stream. He and many of the Hornets are currently enjoying the offseason as training camp and the preseason loom on the horizon.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Scouting the Hornets' intriguing NBA Summer League invitee PJ Hall
Grant Williams posts promising video of recovery on social media
The Hornets continue winning the Pat Connaughton trade after Vasilije Micic buyout
NBA insider: More people should be talking about Hornets' Collin Sexton move