The Hornets still need a center, and these two free agents could fill the gap
The Charlotte Hornets had a productive offseason, bringing in veterans Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton while adding No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel in the draft. But one major question still remains.
Who’s playing center?
After trading away Mark Williams and Jusuf Nurkić, the Hornets suddenly find themselves thin in the frontcourt. Drafting Ryan Kalkbrenner in the second round was a smart long-term move—but it’s not a short-term solution.
Charlotte needs a proven big who can step in right now.
A trade is always possible, but the simplest fix may be on the free agent market. It’s picked over, but there are still a few names worth a look—especially on a one-year deal while Kalkbrenner develops behind the scenes.
Here are two unsigned bigs that could make sense for the Hornets.
Marvin Bagley III
Bagley hasn’t lived up to his No. 2 overall pick status, but at 26, there’s still enough upside here to be worth a flyer. He’s already bounced around four teams, but his numbers have remained solid: 12 points, 6.5 rebounds, 51% shooting for his career.
He’s not going to anchor a defense or be a franchise-altering piece. But at 6-foot-10, with the ability to play both the four and five, Bagley offers scoring and athleticism in a frontcourt that badly needs both.
He won’t cost much—maybe even a minimum deal. For Charlotte, that’s exactly the kind of low-risk, high-reward move that makes sense at this stage of the offseason.
If there’s even a chance he can rediscover his game in a bigger role, it’s a move the front office has to consider.
Charles Bassey
Bassey is another low-risk option who’s still just 24 years old. He spent the last few seasons buried on San Antonio’s depth chart but has quietly made the most of his limited minutes.
He’s only averaged 11.1 minutes per game in his career, but put up 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 63% from the floor. He won’t stretch the floor or block five shots a night, but he plays with physicality, runs the floor, and cleans up the glass.
At 6-foot-10, he could immediately compete with Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabate for minutes—and he won’t break the bank.
If the Hornets don’t want to swing a deal, Bassey’s youth, efficiency, and toughness could make him a valuable depth piece on a team that needs size in a hurry.
