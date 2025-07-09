Which newly-acquired Hornets guard is the most likely to be traded?
The Charlotte Hornets made a flurry of moves in the draft, free agency, and trade market. Most of it added guards to a roster that wasn't exactly lacking in that department in the first place. The only feasible explanation, aside from the fact that the roster is better and Charlotte has more assets now, is that some of these players will be flipped later.
Which one is most likely? Well, they're all highly likely to be traded. The trades for Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton came with assets, so losing them in free agency wouldn't be a killer, but all three (including FA signing Spencer Dinwiddie) are on expiring contracts.
Dinwiddie, because he was a small, inexpensive one-year signing, is the most likely. He's also the player with the lowest upside of the three guards, as he's a veteran who is what he is. And what he is is something the Hornets pretty much already have.
But there is a distinct possibility that all three are flipped at or before the deadline. Sexton is the best of the bunch, but he's due for a payday and will likely cost more than Charlotte will want to pay, with Brandon Miller due for an extension in the near future. He'd also fetch the best return.
Connaughton is a vet with plenty of experience and shooting, so he's also a pretty good trade candidate. All three of them would benefit a contending team, and they're all three (even together) fairly expendable in Charlotte.
Assuming health, which is admittedly not a safe assumption, the Hornets would still have tons of guards even if they moved on from all three: LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Sion James, Josh Green, Nick Smith Jr., Tre Mann, and KJ Simpson can all take minutes at the one or two.
Given the fact that all three newcomers are here for one season and the Hornets have so much depth at the guard spot, expect most of them to be dealt, but Dinwiddie remains, to me, the most likely. Ironically, he would probably also fetch the worst return of the three, but assets are assets.
