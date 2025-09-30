Kon Knueppel's competitive spirit headlines Charlotte Hornets media day
Kon Knueppel has all of the intangibles that the Charlotte Hornets desire.
The rookie from Duke's competitiveness has been lauded by the entire organization during every step of his process from draft night to Summer League to yesterday's media day festivities. Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee are hellbent on bringing competitive fire to their locker room, and Knueppel is a key cog in their plan to do so.
At media day, Lee said that Kon has a 'winning mentality that is undeniable,' and Peterson said that Kon is 'just a guy that fits everything we're about.' High praise from his bosses before Kon has even logged a minute on an NBA court.
A comical anecdote from media day shined another light into Knueppel's dogged mindset.
Lee said Knueppel was 'furious' with him at Summer League
It's easy to forget because he went on to win the MVP of championship game, but Kon struggled in Charlotte's first Summer League contest. In 30 minutes of action, the number four overall pick looked outmatched, finishing the game with five points and four assists on 1/8 shooting from the field.
The Hornets suited up again less than 24 hours later, but Kon was on the bench in street clothes due to injury management. An ankle ailment derailed Knueppel's pre-draft process, and Charlotte's staff wasn't willing to take any chances with their prized prospect in Summer League.
You could imagine how a firey competitior like Knueppel responded.
'It was really cool to watch (Kon) in Summer League,' said coach Lee. 'Early on we were trying to be cautious with his body, we're still trying to learn him, and we didn't let him play in one of the back-to-backs.'
'He was furious with me.'
Lee went on to praise the emotions that Knueppel showed in Vegas as it was exactly what he was looking for.
"That type of will to just want to play at all moments, to be out there, to compete, he gets stitches over his eye (ahead of the championship game). I don't know if he should play, if he should not play, he gets cleared and says 'I'm playing, I'm putting the headband on.' I think he just relishes the opportunity to play in every game and do everything to help the team. He's got a true winning spirit to him."
Later on during media day, Knueppel was asked about the decision to sit him out of the Hornets' first back-to-back of Summer League.
'They told me I wasn't going to play the back-to-back. There were back-to-backs throughout the entirety of Summer League and if you remember, our championship game was a back-to-back, so we got that figured out,' said Knueppel with a wry smile.
'I just want to play. This is my job now. I love the sport, it doesn't feel like a job coming here every day and getting better. It's just having a love of the game. You want to have guys that want to play the game and guys that want to win. I don't love sitting out and watching the game'
The Hornets organization has been spinning their tires for nearly a decade. The franchise needs an infusion of players with winning mindsets, and guys like Kon, Collin Sexton, and Spencer Dinwiddie have already brought the necessary spark to Charlotte's dressing room. Soon enough, we'll find out how much the improved spirit will translate to the hardwood.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charles Lee reveals the biggest change he wants to see in Tre Mann's game
Charles Lee details new offensive philosophies ahead of 2025 NBA season
NBA writer says Hornets have franchise player (but it isn't LaMelo Ball)
Hornets' Drew Peterson reportedly has another team 'desperate' to acquire him