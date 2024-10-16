LaMelo Ball cracks the top 50 of ESPN's 100 best NBA players for 2024-25 season
LaMelo Ball, the dynamic point guard for the Charlotte Hornets, has been ranked number 50 in ESPN's latest Top 100 NBA player rankings for the 2024-25 season.
The fifth-year veteran has career averages of 20 PPG points, 6.2 rebounds per game, 7.4 assists per game, and 1.6 steals per game while achieving a career shooting percentage of 42.7%.
Ball is one of two Hornets to appear on the top 100 list with fellow teammate, forward Brandon Miller being named 68th on the list.
After becoming an All-Star in his second season at 20 years old, Ball has logged a total of 58 games combined in the past two seasons because of ankle injuries. The rebuilding Hornets also lost a total of 116 games over those two seasons while Ball watched from the sideline. The 2021 Rookie of the Year averaged 23.9 points, 8.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 22 games last season. Now the Hornets and Ball, entering his fourth season, are hoping for a fresh and healthy start. A new regime has taken over in Charlotte, starting with the hiring of coach Charles Lee, and it will want to see its franchise point guard healthy.- Ohm Youngmisuk
Some notable names ahead of the 23-year old include, Aaron Gordon, Julius Randle, Kristaps Porzingis, and James Harden.
Ball who was the 2021 Rookie of the Year and a 2022 All-Star selection has only played in 58 games combined over the past two seasons. In those games, he has averaged 23.6 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. Despite his limited playing time, Ball has shown flashes of brilliance and has the potential to be one of the best point guards in the NBA.
The Hornets, who have lost a total of 116 games over the past two seasons, are hoping for a fresh and healthy start this year. They have hired a new coach, Charles Lee, and are hoping that he can help Ball reach his full potential.
If Ball can stay healthy, he has the ability to be a dominant force in the NBA. He is a talented scorer, passer, and rebounder, and he has the potential to be a franchise player for the Hornets.
