Charles Lee talks Brandon Miller's growth, importance of Taj Gibson + more
The Charlotte Hornets had a bit of a letdown on Tuesday night, falling to the New York Knicks 111-105.
New York rested the majority of its key guys including Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns, but it didn't matter. Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims combined for 27 points and 26 rebounds on the night, absolutely dominating Nick Richards and Co. in the paint.
The Hornets did receive a big night from Brandon Miller who went for 26 points on 10/20 shooting, including knocking down six triples. Rookie Tidjane Salaün made his first start and notched 13 points and eight rebounds in 37 minutes of action.
Following the game, Hornets head coach Charles Lee answered a few questions from the media.
Taj Gibson's return to New York/his addition to the Hornets
“I can see why he’s such a popular guy. He’s a phenomenal person. I think he’s added a lot to our locker room from a human standpoint. I think that his professionalism brings another level of structure and routine. Guys have a ton of respect for him because of everything he’s accomplished as a player and we’re so thankful to have him. I think as a guy too, not only has he accomplished a lot but he can still hoop and he’s had some really good moments for us so he’s been a really great addition to our team.”
Brandon Miller going for 26 points and what he's liked from him this preseason
“I’ve just liked his ability to work through a lot of the physicality. I think last year he went from a guy on the scouting report to now he’s one of the guys. He’s got to be more mindful of his setups and owning his space getting guys off of him. I think this was a really good test for us. A really good defense and he answered the call and found a lot of different ways to impact the game.”
What led to giving up 41 points in the second quarter
“I think we just have to understand like what are the things that all went into that quarter. I think a lot of it is, like, we can control it in terms of some of the rebounding things, some of the offensive execution. But I thought our guys responded really well. The next two quarters you go ahead and have a 27 and a 19-point third and fourth quarter, respectively. I’m glad that they were able to work through it and understand how much we affect each other on both ends of the floor and how much we need to band together, especially on the road against a really tough team.”
The Hornets will close out preseason play on Thursday on the road against the Indiana Pacers. Tip is set for 7 p.m. EST.
