LaMelo Ball lands with Lakers in a new mock trade from Bleacher Report
LaMelo Ball continues to get mocked in trades, though none of them seem to come from the Charlotte Hornets. The national media viewpoint is that Ball needs to be rid of Charlotte and that he shouldn't be wasting away on a small market. It has led to countless trade proposals over the years. Most of them, like the latest one, involve sending Ball back home to Los Angeles.
B/R pitches LaMelo Ball to Lakers mock trade
B/R pitched that the Los Angeles Lakers should propose a swap for LaMelo Ball. In this mock, the Lakers packaged Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Max Christie, a 2029 first-round pick (unprotected), a 2031 first-round pick (unprotected), a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Clippers) for Ball.
Greg Swartz wrote, "The Lakers are just 20th in net rating this season (minus-2.4) and don't look anywhere close to being a title contender even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. This franchise needs to hook up some jumper cables and look for an impact trade for a star who would mesh well with the ones already on the roster. Simply put, Ball's game was made for the bright lights of Hollywood."
Swartz says that Ball's career year means he'd be a perfect fit in the lineup alongside Dalton Knecht, Dorian Finney-Smith, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis and that it would move the Lakers back into contention in the West.
While this would alleviate some financial stress from Ball's extension and provide the Hornets with a host of picks to work through in upcoming drafts, it's a non-starter. Right now, there's just no way that the Hornets are going to trade Ball for almost anything.
What would they do with all those picks? They'd try to draft someone who is as good as Ball. They struck gold in 2020 when Ball slipped to third overall. Trying to do so again is like trying to capture lighting in a bottle for the second time. The Hornets were lucky the first time, but they probably won't be the next time.
A starting five in that scenario would be Austin Reaves, Brandon Miller, Rui Hachimura, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams. It is a little more well-rounded and balanced, but it's not really a better five-man unit than the Ball, Miller, Josh Green, Bridges, and Williams starting five the Hornets currently have.
