Time to panic? Revisiting the Hornets' selection of Tidjane Salaün
The Charlotte Hornets picked Tidjane Salaun with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. It was a pretty weak draft class going in, and it has so far panned out that way. Several of the top picks aren't having impactful seasons, and that, unfortunately, includes Salaun. He just had a rough debut in the G League after spending some time with the NBA squad.
Is it time to panic over Tidjane Salaun?
Tidjane Salaun was one of a few teenagers drafted in the NBA Draft, which means he's a lot younger than his NBA counterparts. That means it's definitely not time to panic yet. Salaun does not currently look like a player who will ever consistently produce at a high level, but he was always a project pick. There's no sense in overreacting to the first couple of months of a project.
At times, Salaun has displayed the traits the Hornets undoubtedly liked. He can shoot from deep and has the body to contend with NBA bigs. At others, he looks like he's lost on an NBA floor. That's not exactly unexpected for a teenager who played in France for most of his life.
His G League debut is concerning, but it's worth remembering that he should've been in the G League all this time. A rash of injuries forced him into meaningful minutes at the NBA level. Otherwise, he would've been growing and developing with the Greensboro Swarm and this wouldn't be the topic of conversation now.
However, drafts are the perfect opportunity for some revisionist history. Salaun was a surprising pick even then, but there are some players the Hornets probably wish they had taken instead of Salaun. Of the available players at pick six, six players have so far looked better than Salaun.
Zach Edey, Carlton Carrington, Jared McCain, Dalton Knecht, Tristan De Silva, and KyShawn George have at least displayed a higher level of play at the NBA level so far in their NBA careers. Not all of them would make sense for Charlotte, though.
Edey would've created even more of a logjam at center with Moussa Diabate, Grant Williams (now hurt), Nick Richards (who has since been traded), and Mark Williams. The others have looked better, but most of them aren't so good that the Hornets are kicking themselves.
The one exception there is Jared McCain. Pre-injury, he looked like the eventual Rookie of the Year. He could've started at the two and pushed Brandon Miller to the three, allowing Josh Green to come off the bench. That's the one thing I believe Charlotte could've done better. Otherwise, it's too early to tell with Salaun. The warning flags are there, but it's way too early to treat them as gospel.
