Kyrie Irving delivers a stern message to LaMelo Ball's critics
Game recognize game.
When the Charlotte Hornets tipped of their Monday afternoon contest against the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA world was treated to a first-class point guard duel between LaMelo Ball and Kyrie Irving. The matchup lived up to its pregame buzz.
Ball came out of the gates hot, dicing up the Dallas defense with 20 first half points on an efficient 13 shots. His torrid pace slowed in the second half which set the stage for a vintage Kyrie stretch in the tight fourth quarter. Irving finished with 33 points on his usual array of crafty finishes and long-range hits, but LaMelo and company got the last laugh as the Hornets exited the court victorious, notching their third straight win.
After their mano a mano duel, Irving was asked about LaMelo, his effervescent talent, and his 2024-25 form.
Irving: "I want to see that young guy reach his potential"
"He's got good pedigree man. He comes from a family that has pros. Lonzo has helped him out a lot. You know, obviously playing with [Liangelo] too, they have a tight knit group out there that's always led to him being as confident as he is as a young player. Playing against older guys and having brothers that beat up on him a little bit."
"I'm happy for him, proud of him man. Just want to see him continue to be successful...I want to see that young guy reach his potential even more and answer a lot of the doubters and naysayers that say he can't win or things like that."
Irving has never been one to mince words with the media, and the NBA champion point guard's post game message hits a bit different due to Ball's current form and the toxic discourse that has clouded his young career.
LaMelo is on an absolute tear in 2025, combining his traditionally exceptional box score numbers with an increased efficiency that has led to a quartet of wins in January. Ball's three-point shot hasn't fallen at a high clip, but he's shooting greater than 40% from the field in the month, has at least seven assists in his last four games, and is controlling the game with general-like command on both ends.
Charlotte's superstar has long faced the "good stats, bad team" allegations, but his stretch to open up the new year will go a long way in his quest to beat said allegations. Ball seems to have a second career All-Star berth in his near future, he's leading the Hornets to much-needed victories, and he's got the support of one of the league's most talented ball handlers.
Like it has for most of his life; everything is coming up LaMelo Ball.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA injury expert provides analysis of Brandon Miller's wrist injury
How Mark and Elizabeth Williams stand out as siblings in the NBA/WNBA
NBA Mock Trade: Hornets, Mavericks link up for second year in a row
NBA legend Paul Pierce gives LaMelo Ball a suggestion regarding his future in Charlotte