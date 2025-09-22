The 5-step plan for the Charlotte Hornets to be contenders in the East
The Charlotte Hornets are on their way to contention, but they're not ready just yet to be a good team. They still need some pieces and have to make some decisions about a few members of the team as it is. But if they follow this five-step plan, then contention might actually be just around the corner.
Step 1: Get Better This Year
This may seem counterintuitive, especially with a loaded draft class next year. However, if the Hornets don't get better with all the talent they've accumulated, then this rebuild is dead in the water. If the new trio of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel is not great, then we have to reexamine everything. So step one has to be to put a better product on the floor this season.
Step 2: Hit the Draft
The next step is to nail the draft. Charlotte is probably going to be picking in the lottery again, although another top-five pick does seem like a stretch. Regardless, this has to be a winning pick. Since they flubbed the Tidjane Salaun pick, they really need to hit on a good player in 2026 to give them two more strong complementary lottery picks to go with Ball and Miller.
Step 3: Sign a Real Center
Miles Bridges is not long for the Hornets at this point, but that provides an interesting opportunity to convert Moussa Diabate (only 6'9") to power forward. He, Grant Williams, and Tidjane Salaun can rotate there. That leaves Ryan Kalkbrenner as the only real center on the roster, but there are a few names the Hornets need to target in free agency: Jalen Duren (RFA), Mitchell Robinson, Walker Kessler (RFA), or Mo Wagner.
Step 4: Add Bench Wings
The Hornets have a glut of guards, but they have very few legitimate wing players. That's an area that can be shored up in next year's free agency class. There are a few cheaper veterans who can provide depth, leadership, and help raise the floor of this team even further. Someone like Doug McDermott, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels, or Simone Fontecchio would be nice.
Step 5: Stay Healthy
Once all this is done, the Hornets will have a totally new roster and lineup mixed with vets and young players. All they'd need to do then is stay relatively healthy, although the depth would kick in with the inevitable injuries. If they do, then there's plenty of talent to start actually contending in the weaker conference by this point.
