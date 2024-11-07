LaMelo Ball vs. Tyrese Haliburton: Who has the edge in battle between Hornets and Pacers superstars?
The NBA was built on the backs of fierce rivalries. Russell vs. Wilt. Bird vs. Magic. Isaiah vs. Jordan. Paul Pierce vs. his tummy. LeBron vs. Steph/KD. The list goes on. Friday’s matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers doesn’t hold a candle to any of those league-defining contentions, but LaMelo Ball vs. Tyrese Haliburton has been a debate that once ran hot in the streets of NBA Twitter. Each guard’s performance to begin the 2024 season has stoked the coals and re-ignited the question: LaMelo or Haliburton?
The case for LaMelo Ball:
Ball has been the NBA’s best guard through two weeks. The substance of his game has begun to match its otherworldly flash, and LaMelo has taken leaps in his fight against being labeled a “good stats, bad team” player. The Hornets will go as far as Ball is able to carry them, and he’s been Atlas-like in Charlottes trio of wins. The case for Ball lies in his statistical resume in October-November of 2024. A small sample, sure. But, Ball’s clean bill of health, Charles Lee’s offensive philosophies, and a host of competent teammates tell me Ball’s offensive wizardry is here to stay.
Through eight games Ball is averaging 28.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 46.2% shooting and a blistering 40% from deep. His fourth quarter scoring average is tops in the league, and his 36 three point hits trail only Jayson Tatum for the league lead. Ball’s usage rate tells the story; he leads the league at 35.5% as the Hornets first, second, and third option with the Ball in his hands. He touches the rock often, and good things usually happen when he does.
The case for Tyrese Haliburton:
Haliburton’s case is based on a more significant set of data. The Pacers point guard took the league by storm last season, leading his Pacers to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament and the Eastern Conference Finals where they fell to the eventual champion Boston Celtics.
The Pacers’ head honco’s basketball IQ is among the leagues best. His ability to zip passes to open teammates is less flashy than LaMelo Ball’s, but Haliburton’s pragmatic approach is equally effective. What he lacks in flair in comparison to Ball he makes up for in substance, commanding his team up and down the court like the floor generals from a bygone era of NBA basketball. His 2024-25 statistics (15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists on 38% shooting) pale in comparison to the numbers that Ball has accrued, but Hali's past performance gives him the benefit of the doubt.
The verdict:
For now, Haiburton has the edge over Ball due to the significant gap in health and team success. Hali has played nearly a full season’s worth of games more than Ball (268-192 in favor of Haliburton) and has led his team deeper in the playoffs and the NBA Cup that his adversary LaMelo. In fact, Ball has yet to suit up for a playoff game even though he’s in his fifth year as a lead guard.
However, scales are beginning to tip in Ball’s favor. The Hornets are ascending aa franchise and LaMelo is a major reason why. As this rivalry gets revisited further down the road and Charlotte surrounds Ball with functional players and competence in the front office, he will quickly close the gap that exists between the two guards.
Regardless of who’s been better, who is better, or who will be better, hoop heads are in for a treat when these two square off in Charlotte on Friday night.
