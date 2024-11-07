Brandon Miller's heroic tip-in lifts Hornets to victory over Pistons
Eastern Conference Standings: 10th with a record of 3-5
Summary
The Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons engaged in a thrilling back-and-forth battle that went down to the wire. First quarter was a closely contested affair, with both teams trading baskets. Hornets finished strong after overcoming a seven point deficit, but a late jumper by Simone Fontecchio gave the Pistons a narrow 24-23 lead.
Second quarter saw the Hornets mount a nine point comeback, fueled by three successful three-pointers, including a spectacular 26-foot step-back shot by LaMelo Ball. This surge allowed Charlotte to take a slim 46-45 lead into halftime.
The Intensity continued in the second half, with neither team able to gain a significant advantage and each side trading 31 points in the third period.
Fourth quarter was a rollercoaster. Pistons briefly took control after knocking down five consecutive shots midway through. With the clock winding down and just two minutes remaining, Ball took over, scoring 8 of his crucial 15 points in the fourth to put the Hornets ahead. However, a late turnover in the closing seconds by Brandon Miller gave the Pistons a chance to steal the victory. Ron Holland II capitalized on the opportunity, scoring two points to give Detroit a 107-106 lead. With just seconds remaining, Grant Williams's potential game-winning three-pointer missed the mark, but Miller was there to tip it in for the buzzer-beating basket, securing a thrilling 108-107 win for the Hornets.
Best of the Night
LaMelo Ball to the rescue
It's not how you start, but rather how you finish. LaMelo Ball's late-game heroics propelled the Hornets to victory. After a quiet start, he erupted in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points, including eight in the final two minutes. Ball finished with 25 points his sixth game of 25 or more points this season, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals.
Worst of the Night
Struggles from beyond the arc
Coming off a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, in which the Hornets went 10/42 from three-point range, Charlotte once again experienced poor shooting from deep. Despite getting some open looks, the Hornets missed six of their first seven attempts from beyond the arc in the opening quarter. The struggles continued as the Hornets finished 14-44 from deep.
Stat of the night
Hornets finish perfect from the line
Despite facing challenges in their overall shooting, the Hornets successfully hit all 16 of their free throws, finishing a perfect 16 for 16 from the line. In a tightly contested game that featured multiple lead changes and intense scoring exchanges, free throw shooting became even more critical, and the Hornets excelled in this aspect of their game.
Highlight of the Night
Miller time comes up clutch
The Hornets return home to play the Indiana Pacers on Friday (Nov. 8) at 7 p.m. ET.
