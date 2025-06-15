All Hornets

Hornets add attitude, Rockets add firepower in this Miles Bridges mock trade

A mock trade idea featuring Charlotte and Houston.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Yesterday, we kicked around the idea of sending Miles Bridges to the Los Angeles Clippers. Although I still like that mock trade, I think the Charlotte Hornets could get a much better return, and one that aligns better with their timeline to win by striking a deal with the Houston Rockets.

The mock trade

Hornets receive: Dillon Brooks, Aaron Holiday, 2027 2nd round pick (via Memphis)

Rockets receive: Miles Bridges

Why Charlotte does it

The Hornets need to improve their defense and toughness, and they do exactly that with this one trade. Brooks isn't elite defensively, but he is much better than most of what Charlotte has currently rostered. And of course, his in-game antics and ability to get into the head of opponents are things that can be viewed as a negative, but Charlotte needs a tone-setter. Aaron Holiday gives the Hornets a reliable veteran backup for LaMelo, and one that won't break the bank. He has a club option in his contract for the 2025-26 season, so obviously his future will need to be worked out ahead of time.

Why Houston does it

The Rockets have one of the top defenses in the NBA, and while losing Brooks hurts, they more than make up for it by improving their offense and rebounding with Miles Bridges, who has averaged north of 20 points and seven rebounds per game over the last three years he's played. A starting five of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Miles Bridges, and Alperen Sengun provides a much higher ceiling.

