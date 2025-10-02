Liam McNeeley's rookie campaign in Charlotte will be defined by his connectivity
Liam McNeeley is the biggest x-factor on the 2025-26 Charlotte Hornets.
The rookie announced his presence in a big way with a dazzling performance in Summer League, and he's looking to parlay that success in the desert into an early role in the Queen City.
It's not going to come easy, though.
McNeeley's path to minutes is blocked by a couple of incumbent wings and a highly touted member of his draft class. All of Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Josh Green project to be higher than McNeeley in Charles Lee's pecking order when the quartet reaches full health.
He's aware of that, and he knows his early role in Charlotte will have to be a complimentary one in order to work his way up the totem pole.
McNeeley details the role that Charles Lee has planned out for him
At this week's media day, McNeeley was asked about the role his head coach envisions him playing early in his NBA career.
'Coach Lee has told me that he wants me to be a connector and very vocal. Just kind of like a glue guy that can do a bunch of different things on the court.'
That role matches much of what McNeeley did in his prep days at Montverde Academy. Suiting up alongside fellow first round NBA Draft picks Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, and Asa Newell, McNeeley was the ultimate glue guy who rebounded with intensity, kept the ball moving on offense, and got buckets when possessions broke down; the ideal play style of a connective wing in the modern NBA.
Although he won't be tasked with running sets as a primary initiator early in his career, McNeeley does have that in his bag too.
Unlike his high school days, McNeeley was thrust into a starring, on-ball role as a freshman at UConn. The Huskies lacked a true point guard, so McNeeley was handed the reins of Dan Hurley's complicated offense and produced mixed results.
Results aside, McNeeley benefited from the uncomfortable reps as a ballhandler in the Big East. The scoring output in his Summer League debut was eye-popping (22 points), but it was McNeeley's feel for the game and his slick passing ability that stood out in the overall brilliant performance.
The key for his rookie season will be translating those skills to the NBA. McNeeley's jumper is going to fall, he's going to pull down some rebounds, its all about being a connector in year one for the former Husky.
