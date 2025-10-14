A youth movement could be in play for the Charlotte Hornets as early as this season
The Charlotte Hornets have slowly been working on a pretty interesting young core. LaMelo Ball, Tidjane Salaun, Sion James, Brandon Miller, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Kon Knueppel, Josh Green, Liam McNeeley, Moussa Diabate, Tre Mann, and KJ Simpson are all 24 or younger.
That really took shape in the 2025 NBA Draft. Knueppel, McNeeley, James, and Kalkbrenner all joined the team at 23 or younger. McNeeley and Knueppel are just 20. Out of those four, one analyst predicts two will be in the starting five by year's end. Not only is that accurate, it's very exciting.
Exciting prediction for Hornets is spot on
The Hornets have two starting spots open, and one that could become open in the future. LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller will start. The center and alternate wing spot are open. If Bridges is ever traded, that spot would become open, too.
It is highly likely that one rookie will start opening night. Ryan Kalkbrenner may end up as the starting center. Kon Knueppel will probably be the other wing player. What if both happened?
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz predicted, "The Charlotte Hornets had a busy 2025 draft, starting with the No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel and later selecting Liam McNeeley (No. 29), Sion James (No. 33) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (No. 34). By the end of the season, expect two of these four picks to be starting."
Knueppel's floor spacing, IQ, and connectivity between Ball and Miller make him a likely starter on day one. Since the center spot is so wide open, Kalkbrenner is an option, too. "Given the lack of quality centers on this roster, Kalkbrenner, 23, has the size and shot blocking ability to beat out Moussa Diabate and Mason Plumlee," Swartz concluded.
There's also a small possibility that Liam McNeeley makes his way into the lineup. If Knueppel has trouble acclimating to the NBA, then McNeeley, who has a similar skillset and decent pedigree, could slide in if the Hornets want to keep Collin Sexton on the bench.
Sion James is unlikely to start ever, but it also can't be ruled out since he could end up as the best defender on the roster. That's exciting, because it means the Hornets not only have young talent but have a lineup full of it and players good enough to be starters right away.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Is there a competition for the starting center spot? Looking at the Hornets' centers
Cooper Flagg expresses happiness for Hornets' Kon Knueppel: 'Great situation'
Analyst's Charlotte Hornets implosion prediction is sadly accurate
Charles Lee reveals the biggest issue the Hornets face heading into this season