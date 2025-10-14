LaMelo Ball adds another doubter to his growing list as regular season looms
Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball must be aware of all the negative noise at this point. As the 24-year-old All-Star point guard approaches somewhat of a do-or-die season, Melo’s doubters are taking the opportunity to tee off with takes about his weaknesses.
Melo is far from a perfect player, no doubt, but he’s also not a finished product. No one at his age should be. The question is, can LaMelo fill the holes in his game and effectively take a leap this year?
Ball’s main challenge is to remain healthy. Even when he’s on the court, though, some people have a problem with his style of play.
ESPN’s Tim MacMahon doesn’t mince words about LaMelo Ball
The most recent NBA voice to take a swing at LaMelo was that of ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, who spoke about Ball while appearing on The Hoop Collective podcast alongside ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.
“LaMelo Ball’s a mega-talent,” MacMahon said. “I just don’t think he can be the face of a winning franchise. And by the way, that's not considered a controversial opinion when you talk to people within the league."
MacMahon also got specific with his criticism of Melo, pointing to the defensive end.
"Nobody that intelligent should get back cut on a regular basis defensively,” MacMahon said. “He doesn't care. He does not care to compete."
MacMahon’s comments, though new, weren’t original in their content, which is something MacMahon himself noted as evidence of his argument’s validity.
The most popular critique of Melo — outside of his objectively questionable durability — is that he doesn’t play a winning style of basketball. A primary sub-plot of that narrative, of course, is Melo’s inconsistent effort on defense.
MacMahon’s remarks have some truth to them. Indeed, Melo needs to become a more purposeful defender, and some of that stems from effort.
On the other hand, MacMahon’s idea that Melo can’t be the face of a winning team, though true so far, still might be debunked in the coming years, given how young Ball still is.
LaMelo doesn't have to be Gary Payton for the Hornets to win
MacMahon’s general sentiment makes sense, but he might be going too far. While NBA history suggests that championships are built on defense, there are examples — including recent ones — of winning teams being built around a guard who isn’t a great defender.
Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors are the most recent example of this. Another example — though this team never reached an NBA Finals — is Steve Nash’s Phoenix Suns.
Here’s the thing about both of the teams mentioned. While Curry and Nash weren’t plus defenders (Curry has improved since then, by the way), they always provided effort, and more importantly, had long and athletic wings and bigs to support them defensively.
Guys like Shawn Marion and Raja Bell were there to make up for Nash’s defensive shortcomings in Phoenix. Klay Thompson (an elite defender in his prime), Andre Iguodala, and Draymond Green were there to cover for Curry in Golden State.
Melo doesn’t need to turn into a great defender to help the Hornets become a winning team. He just needs to ramp up his effort and raise his floor defensively, and Charlotte will need to surround Melo with a good defensive team if they want to keep building around him.
