Grading Jeff Peterson's chaotic first season as Charlotte Hornets GM
As Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson's first season wraps up, it's time to take a look back on how he did.
Peterson's squad went 19-63, which is not one that would normally show a lot of promise or positives.
Yet, it did.
Peterson found multiple diamond in the rough players, and teamed with Charles Lee's ability to develop players, the two were a match made in Heaven. So, with all that being said, how did Peterson do?
Coaching Hire: A+
Peterson knocked it out of the park with his hiring of Lee. The Hornets leader would make sure his squad played with 110% everyday, no matter who was out there.
The team won multiple games that it should not have even come close to, or been in games that they should have been blown out in. This was all due to Lee's abilities, leadership, and overall optimism. A brilliant head coaching hire, one that will lead the Hornets into battle for a long time to come.
Free Agency Signings: C+
Signings: Taj Gibson, Miles Bridges, Seth Curry, Moussa Diabate (two-way, later received standard NBA deal), DaQuan Jeffries (Sign-And-Trade), Isaiah Wong (two-way) Elfrid Payton (10-day), Damion Baugh (two-way), Wendell Moore (two-way), Malachi Flynn (10-day), Marcus Garrett (10 day), and Jaylen Sims (10 day, then signed for the rest of the season).
The Hornets did not sign any big-name free agents, outside of re-signing Miles Bridges. The franchise has not made a free agency splash since they signed Gordon Hayward nearly half a decade ago, and the new CBA makes it extremely difficult to envision it happening anytime soon.
Peterson found multiple rotational players that could be considered diamonds in the rough, with Damion Baugh and DaQuan Jeffries both looking like quality rotational players for the squad this season.
Moussa Diabate was the crown jewel of the offseason. Diabate won the franchise's starting center job for all of two days before Mark Williams was sent back to the team, but it shows how impressive he has been. Williams has not been disappointing, the former Blue Devil had the best season of his career.
And Diabate still beat him out. He earned an NBA standard contract in the middle of the season, and was well deserving of it.
Peterson's grade is due to the overall talent of the signings. None of them are exceptional, championship-contending role players. That being said, he did sign some quality role players for a rebuild.
Draft: C
Draft selections: Tidjane Salaun (#6), KJ Simpson (#42).
By all accounts, KJ Simpson looks like a steal from the Hornets. The 42nd overall pick had a tough finish to the season, but still averaged 7.8 points on the year. As a starter, KJ averaged 10.7 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. His shooting numbers were not great, but it's relatively expected as Simpson was tasked with shooting more despite not being fully polished on offense.
As for the other selection, the Hornets selected French forward Tidjane Salaun with the 6th pick in the draft. If we were solely basing Peterson's draft grade on the performance of these two this season, Tidjane's play would probably get his draft grade in the D-tier.
Salaun struggled all year, and at times looked like it was the first time he ever picked up a basketball. He had turnover problems, shooting problems, dribbling, confidence, etc.
That being said, towards the end of the season there was promise from Salaun. He started to show the player he could be, and it left Hornets fans excited for what is to come. Salaun is not there yet, but his upside helps greatly bring Peterson's draft grade up.
Trades: A-
Trades: Acquired Josh Okogie and three second-round draft picks from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Nick Richards and a second-round draft pick. Acquired a 2029 second-round draft pick (PHX) from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a 2030 conditional second-round draft pick (DEN). Acquired Jusuf Nurkić and a 2026 first-round pick from the Phoenix Suns for Cody Martin, Vasa Micić and a 2026 second-round pick.
Peterson has no attachment to any player on the squad, and fans clearly saw this when he dealt Mark Williams. Though the deal was rescinded, Peterson showed that nobody is safe, and he values building a winning team over having attachments to developing fan favorites or former first-round picks.
Each trade was an A grade, and each essentially involved the Phoenix Suns. Nick Richards play in Phoenix proved himself to be likely a career backup big in the NBA. Josh Okogie is the perfect player alongside LaMelo Ball, a true 3&D player who can hit 2-3 threes and rack up 2-3 steals on the other side.
In between that deal and the second-round swap with the Thunder, the team racked up four new second-round picks mid-season.
In the team's second and final move with Phoenix, they took on Jusuf Nurkic's contract and a first round selection in 2026 for Cody Martin and Vasa Micic. Martin played fantastic defense for the Suns, but his offense was nearly unplayable. Micic is going back to Europe, and he played in five total games for the Suns, playing 22 total minutes.
He never played more than 10 minutes in any of his five games, not recording a single point.
The Hornets not only got Nurkic, who was a quality big for the team, but also an extremely valuable Suns first-round pick. The Suns are likely set to deal Kevin Durant this offseason, and that pick could easily be in the lottery.
The big trade of the year was the one that was rescinded, which would have received an A grade as well.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Karma? The rescinded Mark Williams trade comes back to haunt the Lakers
Mark Williams reacts to the Lakers being eliminated from the NBA playoffs
106 NBA prospects declare for the 2025 draft
Is next year make-or-break for LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets?