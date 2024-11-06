Mark Williams' inactive streak has reached a record-breaking length
Mark Williams is undoubtedly one of the most important players on the roster for the Charlotte Hornets. However, he hasn't seen the court in the 2024-2025 season for the team due to a a foot sprain he suffered before training camp. As well, Williams missed the majority of the 2023-2024 season with a lower back injury, which was a concern coming into this season.
Mark Williams: NBA's consecutive days inactive leader
In total, Williams has now missed over 330 days, which means he holds the current record for the longest time sidelined by an active NBA player. Robert Williams lll was the previous holder of this statistic as he had missed a full year of play, but was an active player in Monday's game for Portland, although he didn't appear in the game.
The Hornets have definitely missed the presence of Williams in the interior, especially with the recent loss of Nick Richards, who suffered a cartilage fracture in his right rib underneath his clavicle. Richards could be out for an extended period of time, which leaves just Moussa Diabate, Taj Gibson and undersized Grant Williams at the center position.
Mark Williams appeared in 19 games for the Hornets last season and averaged 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 26.7 minutes per game. He also shot a solid 64.9% from the field, as he proved to be really efficient around the rim.
The Hornets are going to need him back on the court soon, as he is the team's best interior player on both ends of the court. Offensively, he offers a lob threat, an efficient pick-and-roll player and offensive rebounding threat Defensively, he gives much needed length and versatility in the interior and also has the ability to switch on the perimeter, while also being a terrific shot blocker.
Williams appears to still be weeks away from returning with the most recent update coming earlier in the week from Coach Lee. Lee stated that although Williams is back on the court, he's been nothing more than limited. He's been participating in individual workouts, but hasn't begun the contact portion or all full participants in the Hornets drills or scrimmages.
The anticipation for the return of the 22-year-old center is growing and the concern has risen the longer he has been sidelined. However, it should be relatively soon that the seven-footer makes his return to the lineup and takes himself off this list of injured players, who haven't played in over an extended period of time.
