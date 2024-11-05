Anthony Edwards outplays LaMelo Ball in latest installment of 2020 NBA Draft rivalry
The Charlotte Hornets and the Minnesota Timberwolves superstars will be linked for the entirety of their careers. LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards were two of the top three picks of the 2020 NBA Draft (with James Wiseman sandwiched in between), and whenever they face-off fireworks are assumed. The two leading men have games that provide on-court substance and viral clips that get NBA fans across the globe buzzing. In the latest installment of the budding rivalry, a dominant win for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards got the best of LaMelo Ball.
November 4th stat lines for Ball and Edwards
LaMelo Ball: 19 points, two rebounds, two assists, five turnovers, 6-15 from the field, 2-8 from deep.
Anthony Edwards: 21 points, five rebounds, zero assists, one turnover, 6-11 from the field, 4-6 from deep.
On paper, Edwards had the better game. The film matches the box score. Edwards was totally in control from the jump, stabilizing a Timberwolves offense that was reeling heading into last night's matchup. The All-NBA talent's otherworldly skillset was on full display as he scored from all three levels, but his ridiculous three-point shooting was the difference.
On the other side, LaMelo Ball struggled from the opening tip. Ball and the Hornets struggled with Minnesota's incessant ball pressure, turning the ball over 2.5 more times than he assisted his teammates. Better days are to come from Ball against teams that sport less ravenous defenses than Minnesota, but last night was a victory for the Wolves defense.
Highlights of the night for Ball and Edwards
Lamelo Ball's off-balance floater
It was a slow night highlights-wise for the effervescent LaMelo Ball, but shots like these will never disappoint. Ball's ability to hit shots from all levels with awkward footworkand gravity defying body control are always worth a second look.
Anthony Edwards' step-back three
Like Ball, it was a slow night highlight-wise for Edwards, but this step back three is the perfect encapsulation of what makes the gold-medal winner so dangerous. Edwards boasts one of the quickest first steps in the NBA, making his ability to snatch back and knock down off-balance trey's one of the league's deadliest moves.
